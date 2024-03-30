Union Grantville residents break silence on deadly shooting

A shootout between two groups occurred at the Union Grantville apartment complex — which houses many San Diego State students — resulted in a double homicide on March 1.

The shooting allegedly occurred after an altercation between a group of people congregating near the pool area. Police arrived on the scene at approximately 8:50 p.m. and located two deceased individuals, neither of whom were residents of the complex.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced on March 6 that the alleged suspect had been arrested in supposed connection to the shooting.

On March 13, SDPD announced that another suspect had been located and arrested in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. SDPD and the District Attorney’s office are currently coordinating the second alleged gunman’s extradition back to San Diego.

In the wake of the incident, residents of the complex remain on high alert and report feeling scared for their safety. Many of them expressed concerns over management’s response to the incident.

A day after the shooting, tenants received an email from Union Grantville’s management, detailing the incident and informing them that the leasing office would be available to answer questions. Since then, residents have been getting updates every couple of days.

Union Grantville’s management has hired two extra security guards, now totaling three, and closed the common areas to residents only. However, some residents are still unsatisfied.

Jonathan Butler, a tenant of Union Grantville apartments and a San Diego State student said he feels unsafe living at the complex after the incident.

“It’s gone from a place that feels like home to somewhere I have a contract to live,” Butler said.

Like Butler, many others said they feel they can no longer call the apartment complex a home.

“After it happened, we didn’t want to stay anymore. We couldn’t stop thinking about what happened,” Laysha Rangel, another resident, said.

Rangel has been especially frustrated with management’s response. In protest, she has posted signs that read “They don’t care” and “We are not feeling okay” in front of her apartment to let management know about her frustrations.

“(Management) haven’t asked us if anyone is okay. They don’t care, none of it is from the heart,” Rangel said.

According to residents, the apartment complex has had security issues since its opening in August 2023. Some residents said that they have experienced security breaches at the complex in the past and they worry about the safety of themselves and fellow residents.

“It’s shocking, abhorrent and a danger to the residents,” Butler said.

Some tenants feel the complex is not secure and that entrances to the buildings are too easy to access. According to residents, the complex has had incidents with outsiders entering the building and areas private to tenants only.

“There are always doors open and the elevators are too easily accessible,” said Natalia Lazo, a resident and SDSU student. “It is a major security issue.”

At this time, residents of the apartment complex are awaiting more information. A Q&A forum will be held for them by the San Diego Police Department, with the date and time have yet to be confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department continues its investigation into the incident, while the Union Grantville apartments did not respond to requests for a comment.