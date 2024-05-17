News This Week





Three artists to become new fans of from Wonderfront 2024

The spotlight is given to performers who were hidden gems in the three-day festival
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor May 17, 2024
Putting+on+a+show+at+the+Harbor+Stage%2C+Half+Hour+Late+gives+it+their+all+on+day+two+of+Wonderfront.
Isabella Biunno
Putting on a show at the Harbor Stage, Half Hour Late gives it their all on day two of Wonderfront.

The Harbor Club stage was home to many of the lesser-known artists for Wonderfront this year, providing artists with opportunities to play for a bigger audience. Half Hour late, Spacehall Sound Machine and Moon Panda were a few noteworthy performances to play on the stage. 

Half Hour Late 

As I got settled into the second day of the festival, sitting on a bench eating a burrito and lemonade in hand, I heard Half Hour Late making one-liners and riffing nearby at the Harbor Club stage. As a San Diego local band, they displayed an eccentric stage presence that’d attract anyone just entering inside. A favorite of the songs they played, was the recently released “Gloomy Days.” A laid back feel-good rock song the band compared the song title to the weather at the time. The sound of Half Hour Late is the carefree live music you’d want to hear when going to an outdoor concert, and I’m looking forward to seeing them around again soon. 

Spacehall Sound Machine 

With only 388 monthly listeners on Spotify, Spacehall Sound Machine deserves recognition as an up-and-coming San Diego psychedelic rock band. I first saw the group perform at a local San Diego festival a year ago when they hadn’t released any music yet. Seeing them perform at the Harbor Club Stage was as exciting a show as ever. The band is made up of a six-piece instrumental ensemble incorporating hypnotic sounds in four to five-minute songs. Matt Bozzone, the leader group, would quip and joke in between songs, opening their set by introducing themselves and saying, “We’re here to take your Dad by the hips and kiss your Mom on the lips.” 

Their song “Collapse,” felt it took inspired sounds from Latin American music and a Jamaican sound, each set of instruments complimenting one another. This constant high-energy song brought in loud banging drums, rattling textured sounds, and keyboards to bring orchestrated chaos to the audience.

Psychedelic rock band Spacehall Sound Machine puts on a varied set on the Harbor Club stage on day three of the Wonderfront festival on May 12. (Isabella Biunno)

Moon Panda 

The most notable artist on this list, Moon Panda, lifts you to the heavens with silky guitars and heavenly vocals. I have been a fan of the group since their 2023 album “Sing Spaceship, Sing!,” and was a welcome addition to the lineup when I saw their name was added to the list of smaller bands performing. Lead vocalist Maddy Myers and guitarist Gustav Moltke helm the group that produces music to make you sway, close your eyes,dream and all of the above. Myers’s vocals live felt just as intimate and glistening as they do in studio recordings, such as when they performed, “Slow Drive,” and feels as zen as it does inviting the audience to feel the cool air around them. 

Dream pop band Moon Panda performs their spaced-out set on the Harbor Club stage on day three of the Wonderfront festival on May 12. (Roman Aguilar )
About the Contributors
Roman Aguilar
Roman Aguilar, '24-25 Sports Editor, '23 -24 Sports Editor
Roman Aguilar (he/him/his) is a second-year journalism major with an emphasis in public relations from Stockton, California. Since he was little, he loved watching sports and being able to tell a good story out of an exciting game matchup. He joined the Daily Aztec in 2022 as a contributor and staff writer for the sports section, covering a multitude of sports including football, men's basketball, and water polo, before moving on to sports editor. Aguilar is also a blog writer for KCR College Radio, attending concerts and having the opportunity to cover shows and interview artists. When he isn't writing articles related to music or sports, you can see Roman going to local concert shows on a near-weekly basis and watching his favorite horror movies.
Isabella Biunno
Isabella Biunno, '24-25 Managing Editor, '23-24 Photo Editor
Isabella Biunno (she/her/hers) is a photographer for The Daily Aztec. She is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada where she was a part of yearbook and publications for nearly six years. She is a first-year Psychology major with an emphasis in neuroscience, and she plans to go to graduate school for Occupational Therapy. She loves photography, editing, and creating, and she can’t wait to continue shooting content for the DA. One thing she is passionate about outside of photojournalism is being involved in the disability/Autism community. She is a part of SDSU’s Adapted Athletics club, and she worked as an Instructor at a company back home called Inclusion Fusion where she was able to work with people with disabilities. Although her career-related passions fall in the healthcare field, she enjoys taking pictures and covering photo events just as much. She looks forward to expanding her experience as a photographer as well as capturing some astounding shots this year.






