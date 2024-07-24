News This Week





President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 presidential election, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

Following calls from Democrats to pull out, the President will no longer run for re-election
by Madison Cadena and Eugenie BudnikJuly 24, 2024
PHILADELPHIA%2C+PENNSYLVANIA+-+MAY+29%3A+U.S.+President+Joe+Biden+and+U.S.+Vice+President+Kamala+Harris+wave+to+members+of+the+audience+after+speaking+at+a+campaign+rally+at+Girard+College+on+May+29%2C+2024+in+Philadelphia%2C+Pennsylvania.+%28Photo+by+Andrew+Harnik%2FGetty+Images%29
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 29: U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wave to members of the audience after speaking at a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will “stand down” from the 2024 presidential election. 

This recent decision broadcasted via social media platforms Instagram and X comes after recent criticisms and calls to pull out of the election from donors and fellow democrats. 

In the statement, Biden said, “It is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden added, “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Previously, the President had refused to pull out of the race disregarding concerns from many, including 30 congressional democrats who believed stepping down would be best. According to CNN, former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are among those who privately expressed concerns to Biden regarding his ability to run for another term. 

This decision comes after his performance at the presidential debate against Trump in June and worries from his recent bout of COVID-19. 

Biden’s decision marks the first time in 56 years that a sitting president has halted their re-election efforts. 

Following his announcement, Biden declared his endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new presidential nominee for the democratic party. Biden stated, “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.” 

The President also added “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.”

In a statement, Harris thanked Biden for his support and confirmed that she would run for president. 

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump.:

Despite this endorsement, the decision is not final just yet. The new Democratic presidential nominee will be determined at the Democratic National Convention. The DNC is a gathering of delegates of the democratic party to provide support and decide on the next Democratic presidential nominee. 

This DNC will be different according to the Associated Press, as, “The convention rules committee will meet Wednesday to approve how the virtual roll call will work.” 

This likely means that the Democratic presidential nominee will be decided prior to the convention on August 19-22, through an online roll call. A democratic delegate survey conducted by the Associated Press found that Harris has secured the support of more than the 1,976 delegates needed to secure the nomination in the first round of voting. 

According to the New York Times, Harris has broken records and fundraised over $81 million in the 24 hours after Biden’s announcement. 

