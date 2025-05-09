SDSU military-connected students soar higher at USS Midway graduation





San Diego State University hosted its second annual Veteran Commencement Ceremony on May 2 at 10 a.m., on the USS Midway at the San Diego harbor.

Organized by SDSU’s Military and Veterans Program, the event honored the academic achievements of military-connected graduates, including veterans, active-duty service members, work-studies and their families.

“I will miss the comfort of having a space to go to where I always see a friendly face, can relax, study and enjoy a quick snack. The atmosphere of the Joan and Art Barron Veterans Center is unique to anywhere on campus,” said Roy Foley, President of the SDSU Troops to Engineers and a 2025 graduate.

The USS Midway, a decommissioned aircraft carrier and functioning museum, provided a meaningful venue for the ceremony, reflecting the graduates’ military backgrounds and appreciation for their service.

The ceremony kicked off at 10 a.m. with the national anthem and a special appearance of SDSU Army ROTC Honor Guard enacting Colors. Director of the Military & Veterans Program Elisa East introduced the ceremony followed by special guest speakers including, SDSU President Adela de la Torre, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, CSU Board of Trustees member Jack McGrory and President of Student Veteran Organization Jaydon Eppinette. Graduates crossed the stage and received a proper military sendoff with an aerial flyover.

“As you move forward into the next phase of your journey, remember the valuable lessons learned and the connections made at SDSU. Your contributions have enriched our community, and we are confident that you will continue to excel in your chosen paths.” said a note from SDSU Veterans Graduation Committee on the back of the graduation program.

