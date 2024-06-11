Two Door Cinema Club rocks San Diego

Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave dazzle fans in a cinematic show at the Cal Coast Credit Union
Byline photo of Katerina Portela
by Katerina Portela, PhotographerJune 11, 2024
Alex Trimble has fronted Two Door Cinema Club since they formed in Northern Ireland in 2007. The upbeat, indie pop and techno instrumentals during their May 17, 2024 show complimented Trimble’s signature high-pitched voice.
Alex Trimble has fronted Two Door Cinema Club since they formed in Northern Ireland in 2007. The upbeat, indie pop and techno instrumentals during their May 17, 2024 show complimented Trimble’s signature high-pitched voice.
Katerina Portela
IMG_7510
Gallery10 Photos
Katerina Portela
Two Door Cinema Club, best known for their 2010 album Tourist History, saved their classics for the end of the concert, which had fans singing and dancing through the end of the show.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Katerina Portela
Katerina Portela, Staff Writer






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in