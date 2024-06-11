Menu
Two Door Cinema Club rocks San Diego
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave dazzle fans in a cinematic show at the Cal Coast Credit Union
Katerina Portela
June 11, 2024
Alex Trimble has fronted Two Door Cinema Club since they formed in Northern Ireland in 2007. The upbeat, indie pop and techno instrumentals during their May 17, 2024 show complimented Trimble’s signature high-pitched voice.
Katerina Portela
Katerina Portela
Two Door Cinema Club, best known for their 2010 album Tourist History, saved their classics for the end of the concert, which had fans singing and dancing through the end of the show.
Katerina Portela
Close