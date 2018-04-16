SDSU to play host to Point of Intervention sustainability fair

Members of the Enviro-Business Society and Associated Students GreenLove. Photo courtesy of Sabrina Laut.

Members of the Enviro-Business Society and Associated Students GreenLove. Photo courtesy of Sabrina Laut.

On April 23 and 24, Green Love is partnering with the Post-Landfill Action Network to host their Point of Intervention Tour, a sustainability fair promoting conscious consumerism and waste reduction across college campuses.

For two days, students will have the opportunity to attend a repair fair and other multiple sustainability-related activities, such as a pop-up Swap Shop, career fair, panel event and free musical performance, all held at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

According to Post-Landfill Action Network’s press release, the tour’s focus is to promote using resources more sustainably.

“From resisting pipelines to harnessing renewable energy, this tour will show students that activating their unique experiences and passions is a part of this fight, and that while nobody can do everything, everyone can do something,” the press release said.

Sustainability Commission Representative Sabrina Laut said the event is about more than just teaching students to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“As students, we can intervene in the model and work harder towards zero waste,” shesaid. “Consumers can start by asking manufacturers where they get their sources from, what kind of materials they use and what kind of energy they use when creating their products.”

Sustainability Commissioner Charlotte Roberts said a big aspect of the POI tour is the intersectionality of sustainability. It’s important to show that all cultures are involved in the movement, not just privileged people or those who are affected, she said.

“We all play a role in making the system more equitable, which is why we are trying to engage with cultural organizations to come do activities and teach about their sustainable practices,” Roberts said.

On Mon. April 23, Green Love will host their first ever Swap Shop in the student union from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. They will sell second-hand professional clothing donated by various people around the community. Students can either purchase items for $1-3 dollars or swap their own unwanted clothes for a new outfit, Laut said.

That same day, Enviro-Business Society will hold their career fair from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Co-president of E3 Travis Freeman said there will be over 20 sustainability businesses present, including Ofo, environmental consulting firms, solar panel companies and non-profit organizations.

Following the career fair, Freeman said students are encouraged attend Sustainable SDSU’s “Sustainable Shorts” event at 5 p.m. in Montezuma Hall. He said students and faculty will share their knowledge about sustainability via PechaKucha style, which is a Japanese presentation technique where 20 slides are shown for 20 seconds each.

“The purpose of this unique event is to educate, connect and network between faculty and students, as well as spread awareness about what’s going on on campus,” Freeman said.

On Tues. April 24, the POI tour will present a panel of speakers who will discuss different forms of intervention and their calls to action.

Panelists includes activist Junior Walk, youth climate leader Amira Odeh-Quiñones, Co-Founder of Detroit Dirt Pashun Murrary and Ahmina Maxey, U.S. and Canada Regional Coordinator for Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

Roberts also said folk musician Luke Wallace will perform a special concert in Montezuma Hall that night from 6-8 p.m.

“He’s the perfect guy for this event because he’s an environmental activist and all of his lyrics are about saving the planet,” she said.

In the press release, POI Tour Coordinator Ansley Pope said there is no more time to wait around and hope for change to come.

“The beauty of this tour’s concept is that there is space for all people to get their hands dirty,” Pope said. “We all have a duty to challenge circular economy, capitalism, and the waste crisis.”