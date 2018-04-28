Aztecs complete comeback with 7-6 victory over UNLV

Justin Goossen-Brown pitches during the Aztecs 7-6 victory over UNLV on April 28 at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

San Diego State baseball beat University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 7-6, after a five-run fifth inning rally Saturday night at Tony Gwynn stadium.

After grabbing two runs in the fourth, the Aztecs cut their deficit from 5-0 to 5-2.

SDSU then grabbed the lead thanks to a five-run fifth inning.

The inning began with a first-and-third RBI single by junior catcher Dean Nevarez, scoring senior outfielder Chase Calabuig to make the score 5-3.

Following the single, sophomore outfielder Julian Escobedo drew a walk to load the bases.

With the bases loaded, junior designated hitter Chad Bible cranked a two-run double scoring Nevarez and junior infielder Jordan Verdon to tie the game at five apiece.

After an RBI groundout by freshman infielder Casey Schmitt, the Aztecs took a 6-5 lead.

Thanks to a wild pitch from senior pitcher Blaze Bohall, Bible was able to score from third base extending the Aztecs lead to 7-5.

Bible highlighted tonight’s effort going 3-4 with two RBI’s and a double.

“When I was facing (sophomore pitcher Chase Maddux), I was sitting off speed pitches because he doesn’t throw that hard and then after that I would just react to fastball,” Bible said. “Maddux left a few pitches up to me and I was able to put some good swings on them.”

Bible’s average climbed to .331 on the season with seven home runs.

“It’s funny because (Bible) probably does not belong there, he’s a guy that produces a lot of RBI’s,” head coach Mark Martinez said. “He’s doing a great job for us, we have to keep evolving him but he’s doing a lot of damage there in the seven-hole for us,”

Junior pitcher Garrett Hill started the contest and allowed five runs in 3.1 innings, allowing nine hits and striking out three.

The Aztecs used six different pitchers in the game.

Junior pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown (3-1) received the win after going two innings, allowing only one hit, one run and striking out two.

Senior infielder/RHP David Hensley came on to pitch in the eighth inning and was awarded his first save of the year, going two scoreless innings.

The losing pitcher for the Rebels was senior pitcher Blaze Bohall (3-2), who went 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, three runs and one walk.

SDSU will attempt to finishes up a series sweep of the Rebels tomorrow at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

“We haven’t won four games in a row all year long, so hopefully the win tonight propels us for a longer win streak,” Martinez said. “We want to come out with a purpose tomorrow for that to happen and it starts at team meal.”