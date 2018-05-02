Senior Farewell: Cami Buckman

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

What started with an article about the Finance and Investment Society grew into four years of bylines, videos, interviews, editorial meetings, late nights and oh so many cups of coffee. It’s so hard to describe what being a part of The Daily Aztec editorial board is like — I literally cannot find the words. Being an editor this year has introduced me to the most unique and truly one-of-a-kind people that I share an editor position with. If you were to line up all of us editors, it looks like we would have nothing in common, however we all share a mutual understanding of the craziness that “goes down in the DA.”

We’re a dysfunctional family — in the most loving and stress-induced way.

Never have I had a year filled with so much stress, laughter, growth and learning, so thank you.

Thank you to my past editors for paving the way with my growth in writing and visual storytelling.

Thank you to my friends who are constantly putting up with me asking “Can I quote you?”

Thank you to the people on and off campus who stopped to talk and laugh with me on “Candid Cam” and “The Daily Aztec Does.” I hope I brightened your day in even the smallest way.

Thank you to the arts for giving me such a colorful, diverse and ever-evolving subject matter to write about.

It is truly amazing what a campus paper with limited resources like The Daily Aztec can do, so support student journalism.

I don’t know where I’ll be months from now (I don’t even know what room my 2 p.m. class is in), but I do know I will always have passions for comedy, storytelling and journalism. I’ll leave you with one of my favorite quotes as said by comedian Jon Stewart.

“The best defense against bullsh-t is vigilance. So if you smell something, say something.”