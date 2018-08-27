Car chase ends near SDSU on first day of classes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Three suspects were in custody Monday morning after a police chase ended on San Diego State’s campus.

University officials sent out a text alert at 8:46 a.m. warning students to stay clear of the Tony Gwynn Stadium area while police attempted to capture multiple car theft suspects.

The pursuit began around 8:15 a.m. in downtown San Diego near Broadway and Park Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The suspects led San Diego police to SDSU’s campus, where they bailed out of their car and fled into a nearby canyon, prompting nearby Hardy Elementary School to be placed on lockdown, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Students were told in another text notification shortly after 9 a.m. that the suspects had been taken into custody.