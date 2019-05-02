BREAKING: Person Fatally Shot Near Campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man was shot and killed not far from San Diego State’s campus early Thursday morning, police said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road, near the Iconic on Alvarado apartment complex and Alvarado Hospital.

San Diego police tweeted one victim was taken to a hospital and later died.

Authorities identified the victim as 39-year-old Ishi Hampton.

In a series of tweets, SDSU officials said officers were searching for three suspects, described as juvenile males wearing hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans, according to information from university officials. One suspect was described as wearing ripped jeans.

The three reportedly ran off east on Alvarado Road toward Alvarado Hospital.

University officials said there was never an immediate threat to campus.

Police closed Alvarado Road between Alvarado Road and Reservoir Drive while they investigated the shooting.

9 p.m. Thursday: This story was updated with additional information.