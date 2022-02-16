BRC Black History Month preview: poetry, games and more

Alex Tha Great will be the featured artist at the BRC Creative Writing Workshop: “Protest Music.”

The Black Resource Center at San Diego State is hosting a variety of events to honor and support students during Black History Month. Here are some events coming up this month.

Protest Music: Creative Writing Workshop

On Feb. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. the BRC is hosting the “Protest Music” workshop in which participants will create their own poetry, according to the BRC website. Spoken word artists Alex Tha Great will lead the workshop where participants will review artists from Billie Holiday to Kendrick Lamar according to the BRC.

The event link and additional information can be found on the BRC website.

Stacy Dyson Poetry Event

On Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stacy Dyson will perform in the BRC Backyard in the Black Resource Center. Students in attendance will have the opportunity to share their spoken word poetry.

Blackness is Queerness Event

Students will learn about important Black queer figures and will paint a character from the tv “POSE.” The event will take place in the BRC Media Room on Feb. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Black Transfer Student Support Game Night Mixer

Black Transfer Student Support (BTTS) is hosting a game night on Feb. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the BRC.

“The main principles of BTSS are networking, community building, mentorship and connecting students to campus resources and services,” the BRC website said. “Overall, we want to serve as a support system for transfer students by addressing and maximizing the transfer experience at SDSU.”

Celebrate Black Voices with Let the Poets Speak Open Mic Night

The BRC is hosting a poet’s open mic fundraiser to support the Association of Black Psychologists on Feb. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The event is expected to connect artists, small businesses, professionals and students to promote wellness within the community. Its goal is to give an opportunity to artists and students to be on stage for good causes, Mental Health Awareness and Black History month.

A full list of events and resources can be found on the BRC website.