Two shootings plague College Area after Halloween partying

Six minutes from campus lies the corner of Pembroke Drive and Mesita Drive where an Oct. 22 off-campus shooting occurred.

Freshman Emma Rappe was terrified as Halloween approached. She said she was scared because of the recent shootings in the College Area.

Rappe is not alone.

One man in his early 20s was shot in his right arm Oct. 22 in the midst of a party. A week later, a second man in his early 20s was shot in his right shoulder Oct. 29 after leaving a separate party.

According to San Diego Police Department officials, the Oct. 22 shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Pembroke Drive near Mesita Drive. Officials said a small group of people arrived at an ongoing Halloween party and were soon involved in a physical fight. One of the men involved then pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, San Diego police said.

San Diego State officials said there would be more officers patrolling the area Halloween weekend in response to this shooting.

Seven days later in the early hours of a separate party, a 21-year-old man was shot in his right shoulder. A group confronted the couple in an alley on Montezuma Place near Aztec Corner as the couple was leaving a Halloween party, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but had no life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s girlfriend was not injured.

News of the shootings has caused concern for some SDSU students.

Emma Rappe, a freshman art major, said she never heard about this kind of violence because gun laws are strict in her home country Germany. Her experience as an international student at San Diego State has been vastly different.

“We were super scared,” Rappe said. “My friends were freaking out and not even telling their parents because they knew their parents would be super worried. Back in Germany, it’s a big deal.”

Undeclared freshman Tessa Branson was also frightened by the news. She said she hoped there would be more security measures put in place.

“I do think it’s scary, but I also think it’s sad because that’s a common thing,” Branson said.

In a campus-wide email sent after the Oct. 22 shooting, SDSU officials offered safety tips for those living in the College Area. The email encouraged students to be vigilant, to avoid illicit drug use and emphasized students should only invite people they know to their homes.

“While we encourage our students to branch out and meet new people, we want to be sure that those who are welcomed into your home have your best interest in mind,” the email reads.

Brady Nickle, a freshman general business major, said he was more vigilant over Halloween weekend after he heard of the shootings and said he hopes the situation is resolved.

“I hope everyone involved is okay, and the people that were the ones causing the problems are taken care of,” Nickle said. “I hope that the people who are affected know there is support and help.”

SDSU officials recommend downloading the SDSU Safe App and to report any suspicious behavior when attending gatherings.

Anyone who has information related to the above incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.