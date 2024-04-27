Baseball falls to MWC opponent New Mexico, 8-4

The San Diego State baseball team extended its losing streak to seven games after falling to Mountain West opponent, New Mexico, on Friday, 8-4, at Santa Ana Star Field.

After a two-home run night by Las Vegas native Irvin Weems, the Aztecs bullpen (11-30, Mountain West 5-14 ) wasn’t able to keep the Lobos off the scoreboard.

This is the first time in SDSU’s 2024 campaign that they have played against a repeated conference opponent.

In the first meetup, the Aztecs won the last two games of the three-game series where Aztecs starting pitcher Jacob Riordan pitched the program’s ninth no-hitter in the final game against the Lobos. Entering this game, Riordan is on a three-game losing streak.

After a scoreless first inning, the Aztecs scored the game’s first run after a two-run home run to left field by Weems. New Mexico (21-19, 10-9) quickly tied the game off a sacrifice fly by Josh McAlister and a single by Will Asby.

In the third inning, Riordan walked the first two batters, setting up Chase Weissenborn with a two-run single to give the Lobos their first lead. An inning later, the Aztecs had a big opportunity to cut into New Mexico’s lead with the bases loaded. However, Lobo’s starting pitcher Dayne Pengelly got himself out of a jam.

Following an RBI groundout in the fifth inning by redshirt freshman Tino Bethancourt, the Aztecs tied the game an inning later after a second homer run to right field by Weems.

The Lobos, once again, regained their lead after a four-run inning in the seventh. The first run was scored on a fielding error by Weems. A batter later, Weissenborn belts a two-run single up the middle. Following a spectacular diving grab by Bethancourt, the Lobos scored the final run of the game off a Konner Kinkade RBI single.

For the Aztecs, they finished with six hits. Redshirt junior Weems went 2-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Freshman Jacob McCombs was also 2-3 with a double. Right Fielder Shaun Montoya went 2-5 with a single and a double.

New Mexico’s Weissenborn had the hot bat, going 3-4 with four RBIs. Additionally, Asby and Khalil Walker both went 2-3 and had a double a piece.

The Aztecs look to snap their losing streak during tomorrow’s game against New Mexico. Omar Serrano is expected to be the starter on the mound for the Aztecs.