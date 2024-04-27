News This Week





Baseball falls to MWC opponent New Mexico, 8-4

Irvin Weems’ two-home run effort was still not enough to beat the Lobos
by James Newell, Staff Writer April 27, 2024
Outfielder+Shaun+Montoya+launches+the+ball+across+the+outfield+earlier+this+season+at+Tony+Gwynn+Stadium.The+Aztecs+fell+8-4+to+the+New+Mexico+Lobos+on+Friday%2C+April+26.+
Jamie Sanchez
Outfielder Shaun Montoya launches the ball across the outfield earlier this season at Tony Gwynn Stadium.The Aztecs fell 8-4 to the New Mexico Lobos on Friday, April 26.

The San Diego State baseball team extended its losing streak to seven games after falling to Mountain West opponent, New Mexico, on Friday, 8-4, at Santa Ana Star Field. 

After a two-home run night by Las Vegas native Irvin Weems, the Aztecs bullpen (11-30, Mountain West 5-14 ) wasn’t able to keep the Lobos off the scoreboard.  

This is the first time in SDSU’s 2024 campaign that they have played against a repeated conference opponent.

In the first meetup, the Aztecs won the last two games of the three-game series where Aztecs starting pitcher Jacob Riordan pitched the program’s ninth no-hitter in the final game against the Lobos. Entering this game, Riordan is on a three-game losing streak. 

After a scoreless first inning, the Aztecs scored the game’s first run after a two-run home run to left field by Weems. New Mexico (21-19, 10-9) quickly tied the game off a sacrifice fly by Josh McAlister and a single by Will Asby. 

In the third inning, Riordan walked the first two batters, setting up Chase Weissenborn with a two-run single to give the Lobos their first lead. An inning later, the Aztecs had a big opportunity to cut into New Mexico’s lead with the bases loaded. However, Lobo’s starting pitcher Dayne Pengelly got himself out of a jam. 

Following an RBI groundout in the fifth inning by redshirt freshman Tino Bethancourt, the Aztecs tied the game an inning later after a second homer run to right field by Weems. 

The Lobos, once again, regained their lead after a four-run inning in the seventh. The first run was scored on a fielding error by Weems. A batter later, Weissenborn belts a two-run single up the middle. Following a spectacular diving grab by Bethancourt, the Lobos scored the final run of the game off a Konner Kinkade RBI single.

For the Aztecs, they finished with six hits. Redshirt junior Weems went 2-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Freshman Jacob McCombs was also 2-3 with a double. Right Fielder Shaun Montoya went 2-5 with a single and a double. 

New Mexico’s Weissenborn had the hot bat, going 3-4 with four RBIs. Additionally, Asby and Khalil Walker both went 2-3 and had a double a piece. 

The Aztecs look to snap their losing streak during tomorrow’s game against New Mexico. Omar Serrano is expected to be the starter on the mound for the Aztecs. 






