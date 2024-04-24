News This Week





Baseball falls 11-2 to USD, loses fifth straight

Pitcher Chris Canada gave SDSU 3.1 hitless innings with 0 earned runs
Byline photo of Jacob Fogelstrom
by Jacob Fogelstrom, Staff Writer April 24, 2024
Right-handed+pitcher+Omar+Serrano+takes+the+starting+pitches+against+the+ranked+UC%0AIrvine+anteaters+at+Tony+Gwynn+stadium.+The+Aztecs+fell+11-2+to+University+of+San+Diego
Jamie Sanchez
Right-handed pitcher Omar Serrano takes the starting pitches against the ranked UC Irvine anteaters at Tony Gwynn stadium. The Aztecs fell 11-2 to University of San Diego

The San Diego State baseball team (11-28, 5-13 Mountain West) lost in blowout fashion to University of San Diego (27-12, 11-4 West Coast) Tuesday night by a score of 11-2.

The Aztecs came into this game looking to avenge their 9-2 loss to USD in Tony Gwynn Stadium earlier in the season. A game that was neck and neck until a 6-run eighth inning allowed the Toreros to run away with the victory.

Despite the slower start in the first matchup between the two teams, USD put together a five-run first inning, including two home runs, to jump out to a quick 5-0 lead this time. 

After allowing three more runs to extend the deficit to 8-0, the Aztecs would get their first run in the top of the fourth following a sacrifice fly from outfielder Irvin Weems. USD would immediately respond with four hits and two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to make the game 10-1.

The three-run fourth inning was enough for head coach Shaun Cole to make a pitching change, by bringing in Chris Canada. Canada gave SDSU 3.1 scoreless innings, not allowing a single hit and walking just one batter. 

The last run of the game for the Scarlet and Black was a solo home run from infielder Tino Bethancourt in the eighth inning, his fourth home run of the season. Bethancourt had an efficient day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with 1 RBI.

USD would record a shutout inning in the ninth to seal the game, defeating SDSU 11-2 and sweeping the season series.

SDSU looks to end their five-game losing streak Friday at 5 p.m. in Albuquerque against New Mexico, an opponent they recorded their most recent series win against.

