SDSU men’s baseball drops two of three against Fresno State moving to 8-5 in the Mountain West

The Aztecs have had success this year so far in the Mountain West however fell short in their season series against the Bulldogs

The San Diego State Aztecs went 1-2 in their away matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs this past weekend. The Aztecs won game one in extra innings but fell in the weekend’s final two games to descend to 13-19 on the year. The Scarlet and Black fell just short in game three blowing two separate leads to lose 4-3.

Game 1

The Aztecs opened their three-game series in a game that went down to the wire. After SDSU led 3-0 through seven innings, the Bulldogs put up three runs in the eighth to tie the game and force extra innings.

However, SDSU got the job done in the tenth as junior left fielder Charlie Rhee singled to score junior center fielder Cole Carrigg for the go-ahead and eventual winning run.

Junior pitcher TJ Fondtain pitched six scoreless innings until giving up three earned in the seventh. He added six strikeouts on the day to go along with six hits.

The Aztecs got on the board first in the second inning as junior shortstop Xavier Gonzalez singled up the middle to score Carrigg. Gonzalez finished 2-3 with a walk in the game. Sophomore first baseman Tino Bethancourt hit a sacrifice fly to extend SDSU’s lead in the fifth inning and score junior infielder Caden Miller. Miller scored again in the seventh off junior catcher Poncho Ruiz’s single to right field, giving SDSU a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs finally were able to get to Fondtain as they tied the game with three hits and runs in the inning. Fresno failed to record another hit the rest of the way as the SDSU bullpen closed out the game well and helped secure an extra inning Aztec win, 4-3.

Game 2

SDSU’s bats disappeared in game two as the team got shut out by Bulldogs Roman Angelo who pitched eight shutout innings while only allowing three hits. SDSU lost 4-0 as only four Aztecs reached base.

Aztec sophomore pitcher Chris Canada pitched well through five but Fresno got to the lefty in the sixth inning putting up three runs that ultimately secured the win and even the weekend series. Canada gave up just one hit until the fifth inning however the Bulldogs came alive with six hits in the fifth and sixth innings and four runs to force the sophomore out of the game.

Fresno hit two home runs in the sixth coming from third baseman Triston Gray and designated hitter Tommy Hopfe. Hopfe’s homer was a two-run shot that pushed the game open 4-0.

SDSU’s offense had no answer as they had one hit in the final three innings and could not rally back. The Aztecs still had a chance however to win the weekend series as they hoped to bounce back in game three.

Game 3

In game three, the Aztecs offense found life again as they put up four runs on eight hits with two home runs. SDSU outhit the Bulldogs who finished with seven but it was Fresno who came out on top yet again as they responded to everything SDSU threw at them and forced a 5-4 Aztec defeat.

Unlike games one and two, both teams got going early as SDSU opened the scoring in the second inning. After a pair of singles from Ruiz and Carrigg, Bethancourt hit a sacrifice fly to right field and allowed Ruiz to tag up and score the game’s first run.

However, Fresno State responded in the following inning scoring two runs off of a sacrifice bunt and RBI single. The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead going into the fourth inning.

Ruiz, who had been busy all weekend, came through for SDSU again hitting a two-run shot to regain the lead for SDSU 3-2. Ruiz finished 2-4 with two runs and two RBIs on the day to lead his team in each category.

The Aztec lead was short-lived as Hopfe hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to answer a Bulldog deficit for a second time. This was Hopfe’s second home run in as many days against SDSU.

The two teams went back and forth all game and did once again in the seventh as Gonzalez homered to left field to even the game 4-4 for the Aztecs. In the bottom half of the inning, Bulldogs shortstop Travis Welker hit a sacrifice fly to score the go-ahead run, 5-4.

SDSU could not answer and fell to Fresno State narrowly 5-4, losing the weekend series 1-2.

The Aztecs will continue Mountain West play at home this weekend against Nevada.