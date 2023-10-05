The Fashion Club Market: a place where creativity flourishes

Fashion is not just about what you wear: it’s a form of self-expression, a vibrant art form and a means of connecting with like-minded individuals. The Fashion Club Market, hosted by the San Diego State University Fashion Club, is revolutionizing the way students and local artists experience fashion.

From vintage treasures, to handcrafted jewelry, art prints and tattoos, this hidden gem is making its impact in the world of art and style.

Held on Sept. 29, The Fashion Club Market was hosted in a cozy backyard setting that created an atmosphere full of opportunity.

At first glance, it might have seemed like a typical market, but proved to be much more than that. The market is a place where creative

dreams are stitched into fabric, molded into jewelry and splashed onto canvases.

Hana Foo, an applied design-jewelry major with an emphasis in metalsmithing, was one of the hosts for this event. She couldn’t have been more excited to have her backyard completely transformed into a fashion expo.

“It’s a fun way to get our friends together, spread our name and promote our artsy side,” Foo said. “The club is for people who want to stay interested in what’s going on in the fashion scene. Even for business or nursing majors that have a creative side.”

It’s free to sell at The Fashion Club Market, and it is open to those who are not active members of the club. While some markets in San Diego charge for vending, the Fashion Market is considerate of those on a budget. Attending their market not only offers the opportunity to make money but also provides a sense of belonging within a vibrant and enjoyable community.

The club’s warm invitation to both students and artists, regardless of whether they are part of the SDSU Fashion Club, creates an eclectic mix of participants that defines the essence of the market. This diversity fuels the fashion stratosphere at SDSU.

Sam Cabacungan, artist of Intrinsic Hearts, recently began her journey into jewelry making and is making her event debut at The

Fashion Club Market.

In the SDSU Fashion Club, it’s not just about welcoming new vendors and artists: it’s about letting artists be themselves and follow their passions without any constraints. The market is a runway of creative freedom.

Similarly, Jade Theresa, known as @bunnyygurl on Instagram, found her way to the market through a community collaboration. She showcased her handmade bags varying in different sizes with combinations of pastels, flowers and lace.

Theresa’s creations are not only fashionable but also environmentally conscious, as she repurposes leftover fabric scraps into items like stylish coin purses. As a member of Hue SDSU, she became a vendor through the recent collaboration they had with the SDSU fashion club.

“The president of the fashion club is also the vice president of Hue, which is an art club, and that’s how we got involved,” Theresa said. “We are all little makers, we make everything!”

The market grants artists the liberty to unleash their boundless creativity, whether that is through tattooing in a home studio or selling chic,

dainty jewelry. The driving force behind this fashion haven is a commitment to opening doors for those who perceive fashion as both a passionate pastime and a promising profession.

The SDSU Fashion Club’s goal is to demonstrate that the realm of fashion offers opportunities for those who dream to pursue fashion as a career path.

The event also isn’t a one-time affair — the club intends to make it a monthly occurrence, a recurring celebration of art.

Members of the SDSU Fashion Club are thinking beyond a backyard set-up. The club has plans to rent out the student union for a grand end-of-semester event, which the larger-scale event will feature bands, drag performers, fashion shows and a variety of artistic expressions, turning the spotlight back onto the thriving creative community.

The Fashion Club Market is not just a marketplace — it’s a place where different talents converge, where dreams take shape and where art and fashion come together.