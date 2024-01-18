Return Effort: Men’s basketball grabs 71-59 win on a night honoring legends

On a night where three Aztec basketball icons saw their jerseys “returned” to the rafters at Viejas Arena, the San Diego State men’s basketball team returned to form.

Call it a rebound, if you will.

Ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and receiving votes in the AP Poll, SDSU dominated on the glass and held off a second half surge by the Nevada Wolf Pack to win 71-59 on Wednesday night.

“I thought our defense and rebounding was the difference in the game, and that’s Aztecs basketball,” said head coach Brian Dutcher. “Getting up and down the floor on a blocked shot, on a turnover, on a pressure — the fast break was the way we created enough offense to build the lead back and get out of here with a win.”

With all-time men’s basketball rebounding leader Michael Cage in attendance, the Aztecs (15-3, 4-1 Mountain West) won the battle on the boards 44-25 overall and had a 20-7 edge in offensive rebounds. The Scarlet and Black ran to a 15-2 fastbreak scoring advantage and 18-15 edge in second-chance points.

It helped the team build a lead as large as 16 points in the first half, giving enough cushion to withstand Nevada’s (15-3, 2-2) pushback. The Wolf Pack made 10 of their first 13 shots and pulled even twice in the second half, but each time SDSU had an answer.

“We knew (Nevada had) a lot of veterans, and it’s a game of runs and it’s a long game,” leading scorer Jaedon LeDee said. “We just stayed cool and we knew it was going to end right.”

LeDee scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Reese Waters put up double-figures for the first time since rolling his ankle against Fresno State, going for 14 points (including a pair of critical second half 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds.

“I watched film with coach (Chris) Acker yesterday or the day before and I was just looking at my spots, picking and choosing where to get to,” Waters said. “It still feels weird though, you know, with my ankle, but I’m definitely getting back into it.”

Jay Pal continued his strong play off the bench, snatching his SDSU personal-best 10 rebounds while also scoring 8 points — coming from a pair of electrifying tip dunks and the knock-out triple.

The Aztecs put the clamps on Nevada’s leading scorer, guard Jarod Lucas, holding him to a season-low 9 points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Only two Wolf Pack players scored in double-digits — forward Tré Coleman had 16 points and knocked down 4 triples, while guard Kenan Blackshear had to work for all 14 of his points and game-high 7 assists.

“(After the New Mexico game) I just told them I didn’t think our defense was very good and we have to play defense for 40 minutes, not 36 or 32,” Dutcher said.

“I mean, it led to all the fast break baskets and let us run out, and if we had to slug it out in the half court, I don’t know if we had enough points to beat (Nevada).”

Darrion Trammell was not available for the game after being sick earlier in the week.

The game featured a “Return to the Rafters” ceremony at halftime, where SDSU hung the jerseys of previously retired numbers for both men’s and women’s basketball.

Cage’s No. 44 now hangs next to Kawhi Leonard’s No. 15. The class of 1984 member was the Aztecs’ first consensus All-American that year, and when he retired led the program in scoring and rebounds. Cage still holds seven program records.

Milton Phelps’ No. 22 hangs next to Cage’s — “Milky” played at SDSU from 1938-1941 and was the first Aztec to score 1,000 points, leading the program to the 1941 NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) national championship. Phelps joined the Navy when World War II started and passed in an aviation training exercise in 1942.

Judy Porter, now Judy Wonders, also had her No. 33 returned the rafters. She was a finalist for the Wade Trophy as Women’s National Player of the Year during her time with the program from 1980-1983, completing her career with 21 school records.

Porter will also be honored at halftime of the women’s basketball game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Viejas Arena against San José State.

“It’s good that they’re in Viejas,” Dutcher said. “They’ve been hung (elsewhere), they’ve been retired for years… so it’s great to see them hanging next to Kahwi and getting their recognition.”

Next, the Aztecs will travel to face Boise State at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will be televised nationally by CBS.