Baseball dominated on the road by New Mexico, 19-5

The San Diego State baseball team falls in the second game of the series against New Mexico, 19-5, at Santa Ana Star Field.

This is now the Aztecs’ eighth straight loss and is one loss away from being swept for the fifth time this season. The Aztecs have lost nine of their last 10 games. This is also the first time since 2019 that New Mexico (22-19, 11-9 Mountain West) has won a three-game series against the Aztecs.

The batting and pitching department had a difficult time trying to get anything going. The Aztecs (11-31, 5-15) couldn’t get a hit until the fourth inning. At that point, they were already down by five runs.

The five-run ninth inning was the only time throughout the game that the Aztecs managed to come up with any offense.

Aztecs starting pitcher Omar Serrano made his 11th start of the season. Against the Lobos, Serrano pitched five innings allowing seven runs on nine hits, three strikeouts and walked two batters.

The Aztecs’ pitching rotation allowed a season-high 19 runs to score and gave up 16 hits, the second-highest this season (20).

New Mexico’s starting pitcher Brett Russell dominated the mound allowing no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts through seven innings.

There was a laundry list of New Mexico players that had a productive afternoon. Will Asby went 3-5 with three singles and an RBI. Second baseman Josh McAlister launched a home run in the fifth, the Lobos second of the game. Designated hitter Gene Trujillo hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat during the eighth inning.

The Lobos had nine different batters register with an RBI. Additionally, they had five hitters end with at least two RBIs.

Designated hitter Zane Kelly and second baseman Cade Martinez were the only players on SDSU to record an RBI.

Following the games on Sunday and Tuesday, the Aztecs will enter the last month of the regular season and have an opportunity to end the regular season on a high note before the start of the Mountain West Championships.

The Aztecs have a chance to avoid getting swept tomorrow in the third and final game of the series.