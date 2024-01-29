News This Week




Men’s tennis suffers first loss of the season against UC Irvine

Despite winning in doubles, the Aztecs got swept in singles, losing the match 4-1
by Cade West, Staff Writer January 29, 2024
Image+courtesy+of+San+Diego+State+Athletics.+
Image courtesy of San Diego State Athletics.

After beating BYU and Sacramento State at the start of 2024, the San Diego State men’s tennis team’s winning streak came to an end on Saturday, losing at UC Irvine 4-1.

During the match, the Aztecs’ only point came in doubles.

Sophomore Alexander Mandma and senior Robin Parts defeated the Anteaters’ Brandon Park and Noah Zamora, 6-4. 

On the third court, freshman Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice and junior Bora Sengul defeated Matthew Sah and Enrique Luque Rico 7-5, clinching the point for SDSU. 

Senior Chikaya Sato and junior Johannes Seeman also competed in doubles for the Aztecs but lost their match 6-4 against Andy Nguyen and Hiroki Sakagawa.

In the singles competition, Seeman matched up against Luque Rico but was bested in straight sets (6-1, 6-3).

On the second court, Sato played Sakagawa and also lost in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

On the fourth court, Gonzalez Fitzmaurice also lost in straight sets to Rithvik Krishna (6-4, 6-0).

The Aztecs ended up losing four singles matches in straight sets as Mandma lost to Lawee Sherif (6-3, 6-4) on the sixth court.

However, two matches didn’t finish as the match was already called before they ended. On the first court, Sengul led Zamora (6-2, 2-6, 2-1), and Parts was trailing Nguyen (6-4, 5-6).

 “We won the doubles point but only found a way to win one first set in singles, that’s not going to get the job done,” said SDSU head coach Gene Carswell after the match. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t find solutions, as the opportunities were there.”

The Aztecs will look to bounce back from their loss next Saturday, Feb. 3, against Cal Poly at noon in San Luis Obispo.

 






