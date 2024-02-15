Women’s golf finishes sixth at the San Diego State Classic

The San Diego State women’s golf team continues to rise, finishing in sixth place out of 12 teams in the San Diego State Classic on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Not only is this their second straight top 10 placement, it is also their highest placing so far this year. The Aztecs shot a team cumulative score of 42-over par, tying with UNLV.

Senior Andrea Gomez led the way for the Aztecs, finishing in 13th place with a three-round cumulative score of 8-over par.

Gomez’s first and second rounds were filled with pars; the senior recorded 23 just in those two rounds combined. In her last round, Gomez got off the par-train and recorded three birdies, four bogeys, two double-bogeys and an eagle on the par-4 7th hole, where she holed out from 150 yards away. Gomez carded a 4-over 76, a 1-over 73 and a 3-over 75 for the tournament.

Anna Lina Otten followed her fellow senior with a tournament score of 9-over par. In her first two rounds, Otten recorded eight bogeys and two double-bogeys. The senior was able to control the damage with six birdies over her three rounds and 13 pars in the final round. Otten shot a 4-over 76 in her first two rounds and finished on a high note with a 1-over 73 in the final round to finish 18th for the event.

Sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia came in third for the Aztecs, finishing in 32nd at 15-over for the tournament. In her first round, the sophomore only managed to record eight pars, with eight bogeys and two birdies completing the rest of her 6-over par round.

Barbaglia bounced back in the next round with 13 pars and two birdies on her way to carding a 2-over par 74, her best round of the tournament. In her final round, Barbaglia couldn’t replicate her performance from the previous round and carded a 7-over 79 that included seven bogeys.

Freshman Emma Narita and junior Anika Sato both tied for 38th place at 17-over par. Narita shot a 6-over 78 and an 8-over 80 in her first two rounds, which included 11 bogeys and two double-bogeys. The freshman ended the tournament with her lowest round at 3-over, which included six bogeys and three birdies.

Sato shot a 9-over 81 in her first round, which included three bogeys, two double-bogeys and a triple-bogey. In the second round, the junior recorded her best score at 3-over. In the final round, Sato went birdie-less, recording 14 pars, three bogeys and a double-bogey to shoot 5-over.

Competing as an individual for the Aztecs was freshman Nikkia Kato, who finished in 62nd place at 43-over par for the tournament. Kato started the tournament off on a bad note, scoring a 10 on the par-4 first hole. The freshman wasn’t able to bounce back, carding a 16-over 88 that included three bogeys and five double-bogeys. In her final two rounds, Kato carded an 11-over 83 and a 16-over 88 to finish the event.

South Carolina won the team event with a team total of 16-over par. Virginia came one stroke behind at 17-over, and Oregon finished at 25-over to round out the top 3.

For the individual competition, Oregon’s Kiara Romero won the event at 9-under par. Virginia’s Amanda Sambach came in second at 5-under, and UNLV’s Toa Yokoyama finished one stroke behind at 4-under for third place.

The Aztecs will travel to Hawaii to compete in the Pac-12 Preview at the Nanea Golf Club in Kailua Kona from Feb. 19 to 21.