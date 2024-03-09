No. 24 water polo defeats No. 22 CSUN 11-8 to begin the Aztec Invitational

The No. 24 San Diego State water polo team kicked off the Aztec Invitational with a win over No. 22 CSUN, 11-8, on Friday afternoon at the Aztec Aquaplex.

SDSU is 2-1 over the last three meetings with CSUN, including a 14-10 victory on March 2, 2022.

The victory came after the Aztecs (11-7) were originally going to play Concordia earlier that morning, but halfway through the first period, the game was called off and postponed to a future date due to technical difficulties.

CSUN scored first in the game early to start the first period. Defender for the Matadors, Anna Pal, added the first tally to the scoresheet.

The Scarlet and Black came back hot, leading the Matadors 3-1 after the first period. Attacker Claudia Valdes knocked the ball in the back of the goal at 5:17 of the first before attacker Shannon Murphy aced a goal in the back of the cage, with an assist from Valdes. Valdes then found the back of the goal again — this time with an assist from Murphy.

To start the second period, Valdes once again beat the goalie and laid the ball in the cage off a five-meter shot attempt.

The Matadors answered back with a score from center Dorottya Telek beating goalkeeper Tiaare Ahovelo to knock the ball into the cage. The Aztecs followed with utility Klara Goldstein beat the goalie and scored a goal on a power play to end the first half.

The Scarlet and Black won the sprint to start the second half, and attacker Sydney Gish quickly capitalized with an assist from utility Mary Comiskey to add to the Aztecs lead, 6-2. CSUN answered back with another goal from Pal before utility Hannah Bell answered back with a score of her own with help from Gish to extend the lead to 7-3.

The Matadors attempted to rally back as Telek scored another goal to hit the back of the cage, and a score from a set-up shot by CSUN attacker Tatum Scarry on a 6-on-5. Goldstein rallied the Aztecs and scored another goal, covering with the man-to-man advantage. SDSU ended the third period up 11-8 on CSUN.

Opening the fourth and final period, Gish knocked the ball into the net for another score that came with an extra attacker. Telek scored another goal for the Matadors only a few minutes later, but Valdes deposited a shot in the goal shortly after to make her fourth goal of the game, assisting Comiskey on the play.

CSUN would hurry to score and catch the net with time running out, scoring their last goal with three minutes left as Jessica Matkovich dented the twine. She shortly then added another score, helped by an extra attacker.

The Aztecs rallied and would use the remainder of the time, to hold onto the ball and a final score went as time expired when Cominsiky beat the goalie and put the goal in on a 6-and-5.

San Diego State will continue the rest of the Aztec Invitational at the Aztec Aquaplex with games on Saturday versus No. 13 Indiana, and No.3 Stanford. The Scarlet and Black will finish the Aztec Invitational on Sunday versus No. 19 Harvard.