Softball takes double-header victories at the Louisville Slugger Invitational

The Aztec offense dominated Grand Canyon and Long Beach State, scoring a combined 15 runs in their first twinbill of the weekend
by Angel Rodriguez, Staff WriterMarch 9, 2024
Jamie Sanchez
San Diego State pitcher Cassidy West hugs a teammate after a win earlier this season at SDSU Softball Stadium. West closed out the Aztecs’ 7-1 win over Long Beach State on Friday, March 8 at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in Long Beach.

San Diego State softball (11-11) took both victories in their double-header match-up against Grand Canyon  and Long Beach State at the LBSU Softball Complex on Friday, March 8.

Barbara’s grand slam leads Aztecs to an 8-4 victory against Grand Canyon

In the first game, the Aztecs defeated the Grand Canyon Lopes, 8-4, as a dominant pitching performance and great hitting showcase kept the Aztecs in control to see out the victory.

Pitcher Cece Cellura had a great outing as she threw six scoreless innings to earn her third win for the season.

The Aztecs gained an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with hits from Cali Decker and AJ Murphy bringing in the runs. The lead wouldn’t be given back as the Aztecs maintained the advantage through the ballgame.

Mac Barbara went 3-for-3 at the plate as she added to the Aztecs’ lead with a left-field grand slam, making the score 6-0 at the end of the fourth inning.

The Lopes’ late rally in the top of the sixth inning scored four runs to cut the lead to two, but SDSU added runs from a wild pitch and an RBI by Katie Goldberg in the bottom of the sixth to raise the Aztecs’ lead to 8-4, where it would remain for the final score.

Dominant Aztecs’ pitching performances minimized the Long Beach State offense in 7-1 win

SDSU dominated Long Beach State, gaining an early commanding lead and never looked back as they won 7-1 to sweep the day.

The Aztecs’ offense arrived early as they scored four runs in the top of the first inning. A wild pitch scored the first run of the ballgame and was followed up with RBI hits from AJ Murphy and Macey Keester to take a 4-0 lead.

Cali Decker added to the Aztec lead in the top of the third inning with a two-run RBI double to left center field, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Long Beach State got one run on the board in the bottom half of the third inning, but that was all Aztecs’ pitcher Allie Light allowed in her four-inning outing.

The Aztecs tacked on one more run in the top of the sixth inning coming off a Makena Brocki RBI sacrifice fly to center field.

Cassidy West closed out the remainder of the ballgame with three scoreless innings for the 7-1 final score. West recorded her second save of the season, while Allie Light earned her fifth win of the season.

The Aztec pitchers combined for only a single run and three hits by Long Beach State.

The Aztecs return to the diamond on March 9 for their second day of double-headers at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in Fullerton.

They will face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 3 p.m. and the host Cal State Fullerton Titans at 5:30 p.m.






