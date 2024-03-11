Softball sweeps second doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Invitational

San Diego State softball (13-11) clinched wins in both of their Saturday games against North Dakota and Cal State Fullerton at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in Fullerton, California. The Aztecs sealed the win in the last inning of both games.

Lala Macario’s seventh-inning double secures victory over North Dakota

The Aztecs defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 2-1, in the opening game.

North Dakota scored the initial run of the game in the bottom of the third inning, tallying two hits and no errors. However, SDSU showcased its resilience, securing the win in the seventh courtesy of Lala Macario’s two-out, two-run double.

Macario’s double-scored Bella Espinoza and Macey Keester. Espinoza had earlier reached base with a bunt single, while Ignacio pinch-hit for Keester and singled.

Cassidy West started on the mound, conceding one run on five hits and hitting a batter during three innings of play. Dee Dee Hernandez relieved her and pitched the remaining four innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out one.

The Aztecs capitalized on walks in the seventh inning to top the Titans

In the second game, SDSU found themselves behind the Cal State Fullerton Titans, 4-2, after three innings, but managed to even the score in the fifth and seize the lead in the seventh.

The Aztecs initially took the lead in the second inning when Katie Goldberg singled to right field, followed by Makena Brocki’s double to right center, bringing Goldberg home.

During the third inning, SDSU secured an additional run. Marcario hit a double to right center, and Cali Decker followed with a single up the middle, driving in the team’s second run of the day.

However, Cal State Fullerton launched a comeback in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs on seven hits.

Cece Cellura’s scoreless streak of 18 innings came to an end, with Allie Light coming on in relief during the third inning.

SDSU leveled the game in the top of the fifth with one hit and a Titan error. Mac Barbara ignited the inning by drawing a walk, followed by Decker’s triple to right center, scoring Barbara. Goldberg then reached base on an error by Cal State Fullerton’s third base, allowing Decker to score unearned.

With neither team scoring in the sixth inning, the game remained tied as it entered the seventh. SDSU pulled ahead in the final inning, scoring one earned run. The Titans walked the bases loaded and Brocki’s single to left center drove in Angie Yellen.

After securing the victories, SDSU’s season record against California teams stands at 6-1, with their only setback being in the season opener against Stanford.

Looking ahead, softball kicks off its Mountain West Conference journey next weekend with a home series against Utah State, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at the SDSU Softball Stadium.