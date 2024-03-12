News This Week





Women’s lacrosse losing streak extends to six, 20-9 loss to Liberty

SDSU had 22 turnovers compared to the Flames’ 12
Byline photo of Mac Pham
by Mac Pham, Staff WriterMarch 12, 2024
San+Diego+State+midfielder+Jenna+McDermott+gets+away+from+Liberty+midfielder+Olivia+Glaze.+McDermott+had+two+goals+during+the+Aztecs+loss+to+the+Flames+20-9+on+Monday%2C+Mar.+11.+
Natali Gonzalez
San Diego State midfielder Jenna McDermott gets away from Liberty midfielder Olivia Glaze. McDermott had two goals during the Aztecs loss to the Flames 20-9 on Monday, Mar. 11.

San Diego State women’s lacrosse team lost to the Liberty Flames, 20-9, Monday afternoon at the Aztec Lacrosse Field. 

Goalkeeper Avery Dyer recorded five saves in 16 minutes. 

Goalkeeper Caitlin Boughton substituted in for Dyer early in the second quarter while Boughton had 19 saves in 44 minutes. 

SDSU (1-7) got on the scoreboard first behind midfielder Kate Christos, who had a team-high two goals and two assists. 

It was the only lead of the game for the Aztecs as in the second quarter, Liberty (3-4) midfielder Mackenzie Lehman scored to give the Flames an 11-5 advantage.

SDSU burned a timeout afterward, but could not make a dent into the lead before the end of the half.

Midfielder Jenna McDermott spoke about the team still developing its chemistry.

“I think we know what we need to work on,” McDermott said. “A lot of it is communication-based and that just comes with time. We can definitely step that up in the future especially (with) PAC-12 coming to start.” 

Late in the third quarter, Flames midfielder Tavia Reinertson scored one of her two goals to extend the Flames’ lead to double digits. 

SDSU could not generate any offense, mustering just one goal the rest of the way.

McDermott had high praise for Liberty’s performance but also said the team has much more potential.

“I don’t want to discredit (Liberty),” said McDermott, who had a team-high two goals. “But we know what we need to work on because we can and we will play better than what we put on the field today.”

SDSU lost the turnover battle, 22-12, and the Aztecs had just 15 shots on goal compared to Liberty’s 44.

Flames midfielders Olivia Glaze and Katie Colavito each had a game-high four goals.

The Aztecs will host Dartmouth at 5 p.m. on Friday at Aztec Lacrosse Field.
