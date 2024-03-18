News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

2
A general view of the San Diego State student section during their 2023-2024 home opener again Cal State Fullerton at Viejas Arena on Nov. 6, 2023. The Aztecs have had announced sellout crowds at all 12 of their home games against DI opponents this season.

SDSU ticket office responds to men's basketball student tickets limits

3
Fans pack Viejas Arena with their fingers up in hopes of a made free throw earlier in the Mens Basketball season vs. Point Loma on Monday, Nov. 23, 2023.

SDSU Aztecs' basketball ignites a vibrant fan culture

4
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) takes the ball up the court followed by forward Jaedon LeDee (13) on Friday, March 8 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs 79-77 loss to Boise State, coupled with Mountain West results on Saturday made SDSU the No. 5 seed for the 2024 Mountain West Tournament.

Day After: No. 5 seed men’s basketball will face UNLV at conference tourney

5
San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee lets a shot go over his fingertips over New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joespeh. LeDee was the leading scorer versus the Lobos with 22 points in the 68-61 Mountain West title loss at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, March 16.

Men’s basketball falls in Mountain West Title game, 68-61 to New Mexico

Advertisement

Lacrosse falls to Sun Devils in Pac-12 opener at Snapdragon Stadium, 17-9

A foul-filled second half let ASU pull away, outscoring SDSU 10 goals to 2
by Ethan Claridge, ContributorMarch 18, 2024
Frankie+Garcia+runs+toward+the+goal+with+the+ball+at+Snapdragon+Stadium+on+March+17%2C+2024.
Sam Nichols
Frankie Garcia runs toward the goal with the ball at Snapdragon Stadium on March 17, 2024.

San Diego State women’s lacrosse lost to the Arizona State Sun Devils, 17-9, on March 17 at Snapdragon Stadium.

The game was the start of Pac-12 Conference play for SDSU (1-9, 0-1 Pac-12) after a run of non-conference games culminated in a 20-8 loss to Dartmouth.

The Aztecs started off well, keeping pace with ASU (5-4, 1-0) through the first quarter. SDSU goalkeeper Caitlin Boughton made crucial saves in the face of heavy ASU pressure to keep the deficit at 3-2 going into the second quarter.

“She played outstanding,” said head coach Kylee White. “Our goalie making — I don’t even know how many saves she made — but like 10 in the first quarter. That really helped us gain some confidence.”

The second quarter provided SDSU with its only lead of the game as the Aztecs slotted five goals past the Sun Devils defense.

Jenna McDermott and Frankie Garcia scored twice each, while Sara Toner found the back of the net to snag her second of three goals on the day. The Aztecs led early in the quarter, but ASU came back late to pull the score to 7-7 before the half.

_MG_97871
Gallery5 Photos
Sam Nichols
Caitlin Boughton makes a save at Snapdragon Stadium on March 17, 2024.

“I think we showed that we can really hold our own against these Pac 12 teams,” Toner said. “And that’s a game that we can win, so next time we run into ASU, we won’t be losing.”

Coming out of the half, ASU capitalized on a foul-prone SDSU team to pull away and gain an 11-8 lead aided by back-to-back scores by Shannon Urey. SDSU picked up 10 fouls in the quarter after only picking up 12 in the first half.

“I think definitely there were some calls that shifted our momentum and we can’t really let that happen,” Toner said. “We’re still trying, but we didn’t have it our way enough.”

The fourth quarter came with another 15 foul calls against the Aztecs, a total of 37 over the game and 25 in the second half. A final Aztec goal by Emma Betts was little consolation as the Sun Devils put together a four-goal run to end the game and hand the Aztecs an opening loss in the Pac-12.

“We’re finding it’s really hard to show up each game and not know what’s going to be called,” White said. “I think the inconsistency of the calls, we were playing a very clean game and I thought that we played consistent throughout the game, but apparently the officials felt otherwise.”

The Aztecs travel to face off against UC Davis on Saturday, March 23 to continue their Pac-12 play.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in