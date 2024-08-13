A student’s guide to navigating the San Diego music scene

San Diego is a city with great weather and dozens of talented musicians, so there is always a non-stop wave of high quality live music just around the corner. Whether you’re new to San Diego or just getting into the music scene, here’s some helpful do’s and don’ts for finding the best times in music this year.

Do: Give new bands a chance

If you’re not familiar with the local music scene, the first step is to be open to new sounds from unfamiliar names. There are numerous up and coming artists launching their music all around San Diego. New bands are popping up everyday to offer you a variety of different subgenres, so allow yourself to be open to new music from less popular sources.

One of the joys of going to smaller concerts is getting familiar with the bands. It’s common for local indie bands . And with reasonably priced ($5-20) tickets you get the chance to enjoy a great show and support your local scene. Plus, if they get popular you always get the satisfaction of being a day-1 fan.

If you’re only used to listening to more popular artists, now is the perfect time to expand your horizons and find great music in unexpected places. Give that QR code a scan. Follow that Spotify link. That track with less than 1,000 listeners might just be your new favorite song.

Don’t: Count out campus

One of the most enchanting aspects of SDSU is that you don’t even have to leave campus to find great performances. SDSU has an extremely talented student body. It’s not uncommon to hear a student band rehearsing a cover of your favorite song on top of a parking structure or throwing a last minute house show.

A great on campus resource is Nooner, the weekly music showcase in the Aztec Student Union. Held on Wednesday’s from 12-1 PM, each week a new SDSU-based artist or band performs a set available for free, so you might just hear it on your way to class.

On top of that, Cal Coast Amphitheater located right behind the SDSU library offers a venue large enough to host huge acts from all over the world. In the next few months, we can expect the likes of Lucki, The Marías, Wallows and Orville Peck to grace the stage.

If you’re not looking to shell out for tickets, stay tuned for events like the annual Greenfest which allows students to get tickets for as little as $5. The event is put on by SDSU’s Associated ,Students and past guests have included Gunna, T-Pain and Denzel Curry.

Do: Get Connected

SDSU has a number of clubs, organizations and passionate students that are consistently throwing parties with live performances. To stay informed and up to date, use social media to its full potential. Throughout the school year, clubs like Associated Music Group spotlights SDSU’s up and coming musicians, inviting students to experience the music of their peers. Campus-based fashion magazine The Look is often spotlighting local artists at their events.

Going to SDSU gives you unique access to a community of creatives always looking to engage a crowd. Follow the artists and bands you like to keep up with their shows, releases, and more. It can also be helpful to follow venues like SOMA, House of Blues, and Viejas Arena to hear the most up to date performance announcements.

Don’t: Be afraid to jump in

Crowds full of strangers might be overwhelming at first but don’t be afraid to go in. Local concerts aren’t meant to just stand there filming with your phone, they’re a time to fully enjoy the music being played.

Don’t worry about how you may look. The size of the crowd can be intimidating but remember everyone else is there for the same reason as you. Concerts give you the unbridled opportunity to experience music with a community of people. You’re able to meet people who you might not have much in common with, but are brought together by a shared love of music.

Concerts are a perfect place to make new friends, so don’t be shy. A short conversation can be the beginning of a long spanning friendship or a new concert buddy. As long as you follow basic concert etiquette (try not to block people’s view, don’t distract from the music, have overall spatial awareness and consideration for others) you’ll meet tons of cool people looking for others.

Do: Get out of your comfort zone

To quote this year’s Greenfest guest Denzel Curry, “better learn something and get a degree!”

If you’re new to SDSU, consider concert-going just another part of the college experience. Like many things in school, new can be scary and it’ll take time to truly feel like you belong. College is a place to learn, and one of the most important things you’ll learn is what you like, and the first step is to get out of your comfort zone. San Diego is a great place to explore, so as you’re getting your degree allow yourself to branch out and discover your interests outside of academics.

Go to shows, even if you don’t know anyone else going. When you get there, embrace the energy, and have fun. Don’t be afraid to tell the band you liked their set. Dance, sing along, get in the mosh pit, and if there’s no mosh pit, start one!