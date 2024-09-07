Women’s soccer bested against No. 16 Texas in 3-1 away defeat

The San Diego State women’s soccer team (1-3-1) was defeated 3-1 against the Texas Longhorns (5-0-1) as they visited Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas on Thursday Night.

This is only the second meeting between the Aztecs and Longhorns. Their first match took place on Oct. 9, 2011, in Austin, where the Aztecs won 1-0.

SDSU got off to an amazing start taking the lead in under four minutes of play. Aztecs’ midfielder Olivia Sekimoto claimed her first assist of the season with a long-range cross into the box as forward Emma Gaines-Ramos brought it down nicely for a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner, giving the Aztecs an early 1-0 lead.

The goal from the Aztecs is the first Texas has conceded at home this season. The undefeated Longhorns have had four games at home, winning three and tying one with a 7-0 goal differential.

It wouldn’t take long for the Longhorns to bring the game back to an even score. At the six-minute mark, a Texas cross into the box found Longhorn forward Amalia Villarreal, who controlled the pass and took a shot that got past Aztec goalkeeper Alexa Madueno as the Aztec defenders waiting on the goalline weren’t able to keep the ball out of the net.

Near the end of the first half, the Longhorns took the lead in the 44-minute. A corner kick cross going toward the back post was met by Texas defender Carly Montgomery as she headed the ball into the ground and bounced it in the back of the net to get her squad the lead at the half.

The Aztecs were only down by one goal at the halfway point of the game, even with the total shot amount being heavily one-sided for the Austin-based team. The Longhorns held a 17-6 shot total at the break. Despite being outshot by almost triple their amount, both squads had five shots on goal.

A one-two beginning from outside the box by midfielder Ashlyn Miller and midfielder Lexi Missimo led to a one-on-one opportunity in front of the goal as Missimo shot it to the roof of the goal giving the Longhorns a 3-1 advantage with only four minutes left to play.

The match concluded at a 3-1 scoreline as the Texas Longhorns took the victory and remained undefeated in their season as the Aztecs fell for a third straight loss.

Despite being outshot throughout the match 26-8, the Aztecs created quality chances as seven of their eight shots were on target. Senior Aztec goalkeeper Alexa Madueno finished the match having made seven saves.

The Aztecs look to end the losing streak as they return to the SDSU Sports Deck to face their local rivals, the UC San Diego Tritons, on Sept.12 at 7 p.m.