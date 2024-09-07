San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Women’s soccer bested against No. 16 Texas in 3-1 away defeat

Aztec goalkeeper Alexa Madueno records seven saves against the ranked Longhorns
by Angel Rodriguez, Staff Writer September 7, 2024
Christie Yeung
San Diego State midfielder Denise Castro dribbles into the box and squares up for a shot earlier this season at SDSU Sports Deck.

The San Diego State women’s soccer team (1-3-1) was defeated 3-1 against the Texas Longhorns (5-0-1) as they visited Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas on Thursday Night.

This is only the second meeting between the Aztecs and Longhorns. Their first match took place on Oct. 9, 2011, in Austin, where the Aztecs won 1-0.

SDSU got off to an amazing start taking the lead in under four minutes of play. Aztecs’ midfielder Olivia Sekimoto claimed her first assist of the season with a long-range cross into the box as forward Emma Gaines-Ramos brought it down nicely for a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner, giving the Aztecs an early 1-0 lead. 

The goal from the Aztecs is the first Texas has conceded at home this season. The undefeated Longhorns have had four games at home, winning three and tying one with a 7-0 goal differential. 

It wouldn’t take long for the Longhorns to bring the game back to an even score. At the six-minute mark, a Texas cross into the box found Longhorn forward Amalia Villarreal, who controlled the pass and took a shot that got past Aztec goalkeeper Alexa Madueno as the Aztec defenders waiting on the goalline weren’t able to keep the ball out of the net. 

Near the end of the first half, the Longhorns took the lead in the 44-minute. A corner kick cross going toward the back post was met by Texas defender Carly Montgomery as she headed the ball into the ground and bounced it in the back of the net to get her squad the lead at the half. 

The Aztecs were only down by one goal at the halfway point of the game, even with the total shot amount being heavily one-sided for the Austin-based team. The Longhorns held a 17-6 shot total at the break. Despite being outshot by almost triple their amount, both squads had five shots on goal. 

A one-two beginning from outside the box by midfielder Ashlyn Miller and midfielder Lexi Missimo led to a one-on-one opportunity in front of the goal as Missimo shot it to the roof of the goal giving the Longhorns a 3-1 advantage with only four minutes left to play. 

The match concluded at a 3-1 scoreline as the Texas Longhorns took the victory and remained undefeated in their season as the Aztecs fell for a third straight loss. 

Despite being outshot throughout the match 26-8, the Aztecs created quality chances as seven of their eight shots were on target. Senior Aztec goalkeeper Alexa Madueno finished the match having made seven saves. 

The Aztecs look to end the losing streak as they return to the SDSU Sports Deck to face their local rivals, the UC San Diego Tritons, on Sept.12 at 7 p.m.

 

About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, '24-25 News Editor
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.