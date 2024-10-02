Over 300 students show up for the Presidential debate watch party hosted by Associated Students

San Diego State University hosted a debate watch party on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in Montezuma Theatre drawing many students to watch the presidential candidates – Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump face off.

The event, put on by Associated Students, was the first of its kind on campus since 2016, due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The watch party was accompanied by interactive activities like debate-themed bingo, where students had the chance to win prizes, fostering engagement among attendees.

Derrick Herrera, a first-year public administration master’s student and A.S. Vice President of External Relations for Associated Students, led the event alongside his leadership team.

“We wanted to provide a space for students to engage with politics in a safe and educational environment,” Herrera said.

The occasion was a part of Rock the Vote’s larger mission of promoting youth civic action. They also plan to have informational campaigns on different political issues throughout the campus. The high attendance at the debate watch party, according to Herrera, suggests that students are still interested in the election.

“We’re seeing that students care about what’s happening, and we want to continue providing these opportunities for them to engage,” he said.

Herrera said that the attendance at the event exceeded projections in contrast to 2020 when pandemic limitations forced debates to be viewed primarily on Zoom.

“Some people couldn’t even get in,” Herrera said, highlighting the enormous level of enthusiasm among students.

While watching the debate, students reacted to some key moments. For example, when Harris called out people for leaving Trump’s rallies early sparking a mix of laughter and applause. Similarly, when both candidates talked about abortion, the theater was filled with audible reactions.

“I expected some reactions, but the entire theater was very active,” said Benjamin Hall, a third-year communications major.

Benson Pham, a political science major, described the debate as “a critical moment in American history,” adding that the result would have long-term effects. Pham also mentioned how he would want to hear the candidates talk about international policy because he thinks voters should pay more attention to this issue.

To appeal to a ranged electorate, the candidates have to be able to address both domestic and international policies when they go on the debate stage.

The Presidential debate has been an annual campaign tradition since former President Jimmy Carter and former President Gerald Ford met in Philadelphia during the 1976 election. It is a showcase for the leading presidential candidates to present their plans and opinions on policies the American public is concerned about.

According to a 2024 Pew Research study, a vital issue for 81% of registered voters is the economy. However, there are some issues that differ between Trump supporters and Harris supporters. More Trump supporters are concerned about immigration and violent crime, while Harris supporters are concerned about healthcare and Supreme Court appointments.

Before the debate, a CBS poll reported Harris was favored over Trump in Michigan by 1 point and in Wisconsin by 2 points. The same poll reported that Harris and Trump were equally favored in Pennsylvania.

After the debate, BBC reported that Harris was above in each of these states: Pennsylvania by 1, Michigan by 2, and Wisconsin by 3 points with the election day less than two months away.

To continue the encouragement of on-campus political engagement, Herrera plans to host an event for the results. For more information about current and future events hosted by Rock the Vote, follow their Instagram @sdsurockthevote.