Aztec versus Aztec: Women’s tennis fights their way to third place in singles

The San Diego State women’s tennis team stepped up in the Mountain West Qualifier on Wednesday, posting strong results from the start.

The Aztecs recently competed in the USTA Intercollegiate Championships, where the doubles duo of Jo-Yee Chan and Ninon Martinache advanced to the semifinals, setting the tone for their continued success in this tournament.

On day one, the scarlet and black dominated with an overall record of 8-1.

Singles matches started strong with each winner advancing in straight sets in the round of 32.

Martinache comfortably defeated Sabikova (Utah State) 6-2, 6-2. Gloria Alogo followed suit, overpowering Mashabayeva (Wyoming) 6-3, 6-0. Chan, in a closer match, defeated Mavor (Air Force) 7-5, 6-3.

The round of 16 kept the momentum going, with all three Aztecs again emerging victorious.

Chan, the second-seed, secured a hard-fought victory over Gaines (New Mexico) 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3. Martinache advanced with a 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) win over Vandeputte, while Alogo earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Zhadzinskaya from Colorado State.

In doubles, the Aztecs were just as successful.

The duo of Alogo and Martinache defeated Nevada’s Janigova and Robinson, 8-4. Chan and Varul took down Costache and Charrier, also from Nevada, in a close 8-6 match.

Day two featured the singles and doubles quarterfinals, where two Aztec singles players advanced to the semifinals.

Alogo, the fourth seed, continued her winning ways with a 6-2, 6-4 quarterfinal victory against UNLV’s Cindy Hu, extending her streak of straight-set wins. Chan fought back after losing the first set to defeat Utah State’s Indya Nespor, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The doubles quarterfinals, however, proved to be a challenge for the Aztecs. Alogo and Martinache were edged out in a tiebreaker by Erechtchenko and Weekley from Colorado State, 7-8 (2-7), while Chan and Varul fell 5-8 to Boise State’s Safarova and Dutta.

On day three, the singles semifinals saw both Aztecs face tough competition.

Alogo went up against the tournament’s top seed, Nevada’s Amahee Charrier, but lost 1-6, 4-6. Chan also faced a formidable opponent, falling to Boise State’s Zdena Safarova, 1-6, 2-6.

Despite strong performances earlier in the tournament, neither Aztec player advanced to the final.

However, Alogo and Chan competed against each other for third place, and Chan emerged victorious, claiming the third-place finish for SDSU.

The Aztecs will be back in action on Oct. 17, as they host the ITA Southwest Regional on their home courts.