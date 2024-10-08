Men’s tennis lose doubles in a nail-biting round of 16 matches at the Mountain West Qualifiers

The San Diego State men’s tennis team faced tough competition at the Mountain West Fall Qualifier in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs previously competed at the USTA SoCal Intercollegiate Championships, finishing with a 5-5 record in singles and a 2-3 record in doubles.

The first day of the Las Vegas tournament landed two singles wins in the round of 32.

Freshman Marc Kleber defeated Paul Theate from Nevada in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

A close win from Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice landed him a 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) straight-set win.

However, Kleber was defeated by Daniil Kakhniuk (New Mexico) 2-6, 5-7, and Fitzmaurice by Nicolas Recoura (New Mexico) 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 1-6.

In doubles, players Mathieu Josserand and Alexander Mandma sealed their way into the round of 16 by defeating Tallakson and Ciobotaru (New Mexico) 8-7 (7-5).

In the round of 16, the two seniors battled their way through but fell short in a tragic tiebreaker 7-8 (4-7).

Before this tournament, Josserand held a 2-1 singles record and partnered with Louis Chusseau to achieve a 2-1 record in doubles. Mandma had not yet competed in any matches this season before the MW Qualifiers.

With several key matchups still ahead, the Aztecs are ready to bounce back.

Men’s tennis will continue their season at the Arizona State University Regional Championships on Oct. 16 in Tempe, AZ.