January 22
The sounds of SDSU
January 21
Aztecs’ thoughts on the newly-opened Primos accepting meal plans
January 21
“Beatles 64’” allows us to live the arrival of the band to America
January 20
The Necessity of Civic Engagement Under a Looming Trump Presidency
January 20
San Diego State frozen out by UNLV in home defeat
January 20
Aztecs defeat the Aggies by 19 points in second half push
January 18
SDSU Hockey falls short to #17 University of Oklahoma 4-1
January 17
Understanding the TikTok Ban: Key Facts and What’s at Stake
January 16
Late second half run comes up just short against the Rams
January 15
Aztecs home court dominance continues in big conference win
News This Week
The sounds of SDSU
by
Isabella Hodges
,
Graphics Editor
•
January 22, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
A comic about sounds found at San Diego State University. School landmarks like the Hardy Memorial Bell Tower, the Love Library and Turtle Pond are mentioned. (
Isabella Hodges
)
About the Contributor
Isabella Hodges
, '24-25 Graphics Editor
