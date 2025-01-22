San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The sounds of SDSU

Byline photo of Isabella Hodges
by Isabella Hodges, Graphics EditorJanuary 22, 2025
A comic about sounds found at San Diego State University. School landmarks like the Hardy Memorial Bell Tower, the Love Library and Turtle Pond are mentioned. (Isabella Hodges)
Isabella Hodges
Isabella Hodges, '24-25 Graphics Editor