A burning love for rain

by Elaine Kim, Graphics ContributorFebruary 5, 2025
Humorous commentary of recent fires in San Diego in January 2025. A fire opens its mouth to catch rain on its tongue while a person in a SDSU logo sweater stares deeply into the sky. (Elaine Kim)
