February 5
Photo Essay: Hundreds rally in National City against Trump's mass deportation plans
February 5
A burning love for rain
February 5
Album Review: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” takes us one last time into the musical universe of The Weeknd
February 5
JMS Fest kicks off spring semester with Chick-fil-A Executive Vanessa E. Rosales
February 4
That TikTok ban was quick
February 4
From Island Greens to Golf’s Grandest Stages: Justin Hastings’ rapid rise to international excellence
February 4
Not your typical valentine: "Beach Read" by Emily Henry is anything but a beach read
February 3
Men’s golf garners a second-place finish at the Southwestern Invitational
February 3
Freshman guards light the way for SDSU women’s basketball
February 3
Rising stars shine as SDSU lacrosse dominates in exhibition win
A burning love for rain
by
Elaine Kim
,
Graphics Contributor
•
February 5, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
Humorous commentary of recent fires in San Diego in January 2025. A fire opens its mouth to catch rain on its tongue while a person in a SDSU logo sweater stares deeply into the sky. (Elaine Kim)
