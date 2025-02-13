“Heart Eyes”: The Valentine’s villain of the decade

A hilariously cheesy yet thrilling romance comedy slasher flick, “Heart Eyes” (2025) is a film one can enjoy with or without the company of a lover. Directed by Josh Rubin and written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy, Heart Eyes brings two groups to the theater: slasher and rom-com fans.

Starring figures like Mason Gooding–from “Scream” (2022) and Olivia Holt, the film brings back a familiar sense of classic nostalgia to the screen.

For the past few years, a mass murderer dubbed the “Heart Eyes Killer” has wrecked Valentine’s Day plans for several couples by stalking and murdering them. Each year, the number of couples only grows, and no one is safe.

“Heart Eyes” takes classic horror movie clichés and spins them into the whirl of a rom-com, creating a mix of romance and gore that leaves a stark impression in the latest horror movie releases. The film transitions smoothly between the glimmer of romance and the deep darkness of thrilling horror.

The film allows its cheesy moments, not taking itself too seriously. It keeps the viewer light on their feet before hammering in the bloodiness of Valentine’s Day.

The classic feel of 90 minute movies is back: “Heart Eyes” is witty, fun and leaves a lasting impact. “Heart Eyes” did everything in its power to convey its short story well, and it did so within that timeframe, making the movie feel fresh.

The movie uses familiar shots to evoke the feeling of watching a classic horror movie: iconic chase scenes, shocking first deaths and a typical overpowered villain. “Heart Eyes” uses its dark moments wisely, lowering the lights and silencing the audio to invoke that familiar feeling of being watched.

In comparison, with its dreamy lights and near-sparkle effects during the romance scenes, the film has no problem cementing itself as a slasher rom-com.

“Heart Eyes” was a standard slasher antagonist, though the rom-com counterpart could have included more diverse couples, such as more than one LGBTQ pairing and more representation within relationships shown on screen.

“Heart Eyes” is a faithful attempt at creating a new rewatchable slasher movie enjoyed for years to come. “Heart Eyes” is a great Valentine’s Day movie for those who want a bit of blood with their chocolate.