Catch feelings in all the best ways with our exclusive and extensive rom-com recs

“Romantic comedies: a light, comic movie or other work whose plot focuses on the development of a romantic relationship.” Sure that’s the Merriam-Webster definition, but we all know they’re so much more. This Valentine’s Day, The Daily Aztec’s Arts and Culture writers aren’t just recommending their favorite rom-coms, they’re sharing what makes them timeless.

“Anyone But You” (2023) – Arianna Hull

“Anyone But You” starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell did what many modern rom-coms aim to do. It gave viewers the feeling they were watching an early 2000s rom-com, even with the modern setting and iPhones.

“Anyone But You” knows that the plot isn’t great and that the characters are two-dimensional, but it acknowledges this and leans into the comedy aspect of the story. So, while it is by no means the best film out there, it still captures the essence of a good rom-com. It makes the audience kick their feet and laugh at the same time.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (2018 )- Lesley Garcia

“Crazy Rich Asians” is a rom-com that shows a different romantic trope. Instead of meeting our lovebirds at the beginning of their relationship, we meet them after a year of dating. and the film portrays a strong representation of the Asian community. “Crazy Rich Asians” has a star-studded cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan. This amazing cast brings to life a funny, loving but serious film that explores class differences and the idea of family.

The lead characters, Nick Young (Golding) and Rachel Chu (Wu) are in a relationship in New York. However, despite being together for a year, Rachel has yet to meet Nick’s family. Nick’s best friend is getting married, giving him the perfect opportunity to introduce his family to Rachel. From New York to Singapore, our lovebirds take this journey across the world, but Rachel is unprepared for Nick’s mother’s strict and specific criteria. Throughout the film, viewers explore some of the most beautiful views in Singapore all while seeing how important family is to Asian communities.

The blend of comedy, love and serious moments in this film is the reason it is a constant rewatch. Some of my favorite scenes are the wedding scene and Rachel’s scene with Nick’s mother. A perfect Valentine’s watch, it’s comedic, heartfelt and truly touches the soul.

“Jab We Met” (2007) – Arya Karthik

This hit Bollywood musical rom-com directed by Imtiaz Ali stars Shahid Kapoor as Aditya, a depressed businessman, and Kareena Kapoor as Geet, the ultimate manic pixie dream girl.

The pair cross paths on a train and, through a series of accidents, end up stuck in an unfamiliar town together. The plot makes expert use of the Bollywood rom-com structure, taking us through an opposites-attract road trip romance, a fake-dating forbidden-love story, and finally, an inversion of their original dynamic, where we learn just how much Aditya and Geet mean to each other. In the end, they fend off Geet’s ex and get married. Everyone is happy.

This film is just a lot of fun. Its soundtrack, by Irshad Kamil and the legendary Pritam, is iconic.

“Jab We Met” is a masterclass in drawing deep emotions out of simple tropes. Eighteen years after release, it remains everything you want out of a romcom, and a reminder that you can find joy in life wherever you can.

“Set It Up” (2018) – Isabella Dallas

Why isn’t “Set It Up” on every recommendation list? Absolutely no idea. This 2018 Netflix original follows Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, who nails everything we love about a great rom-com: effortless charm, sharp comedy and chemistry that just works. The setup is simple: two overworked assistants, Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell), devise a plan to set up their nightmare New York City bosses.

At first, it’s all about their friendship, but between scheming and one perfectly chaotic kiss-cam moment at a Yankees game, they start catching feelings. It’s a film where one tipsy box of pizza and a fire escape change everything. Fresh yet familiar, this city corporate world feels real but still has that cinematic, romantic glow.

Plus, Powell will have you giggling and blushing at 3 a.m.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” (2011) – Katie Llewellyn

Whenever I’m asked what my favorite movie is, more likely than not I reply with the 2016 musical “La La Land.” However, that’s not the film I’m recommending. I’m more interested in talking about Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s first time acting together: the 2011 film “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” Stone and Gosling star alongside Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Lio Tipton and even a young Joey King. This film kicks off with a bang as Moore’s character tells her husband (Carell) that she wants a divorce. It’s not a typical start to a movie in the rom-com genre at all, but I’d argue that that’s what makes this film so great– it’s not a typical rom-com.

All the actors in this film have amazing chemistry though, from the romantic tension between Gosling and Stone, to the hilarious banter between the two leading men. The basic premise of the story is that Carell’s character is trying to get back into the dating world after his over 20 year long marriage comes to an end. Not very exciting on its own, nevertheless the film is packed full of twists, surprises and connections that prove just how small this world really is. It’s not a perfect love story, but that’s the beauty of it. It’s a movie that reminds you that relationships aren’t perfect, and that’s ok!

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) – Addison Hughes

I feel as if this list would not be complete without the legendary “10 Things I Hate About You.” The film is loosely based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” and has become one of the most cherished romantic comedies since its 1999 release. The film follows two blossoming couples: the self-assured Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles), who unexpectedly falls for Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) as he pursues her in a bet organized by Cameron James (Joseph Gordan Levitt). Cameron hopes to be able to take Kat’s sister, Bianca (Larissa Oleynik), out on a date, but the girls’ father will only let Bianca date once Kat does.

Perhaps the primary feature that makes this film so loveable is its complex characters. Many young women seem to identify with Kat as she remains unwilling to betray her own beliefs by adhering to someone else’s. However, Kat can also be quite guarded at times. Patrick, though flawed in his own ways, manages to bring out a softer side of Kat and help her out of her shell. As the other relationship develops, Cameron helps Bianca come to terms with not only the type of person she would want to be in a relationship with, but also the type of person she wants to be herself.

With its incredible soundtrack, captivating plot and even more captivating characters, this film is difficult not to love.

“Serendipity” (2001) – Grace Schnapp

Starting and ending with scenes of Christmas, there is so much more swirled in between Serendipity, the 2001 rom-com designed for those of us truly enchanted with the world. Even if you’re watching as a realist, John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale will have you believing in fate by Valentine’s Day.

Set against the backdrop of New York City, and featuring snippets of the San Francisco skyline, this is the story of two people on a wild goose chase back to one another after one magical night. Along the way we are introduced to the two best sidekicks of all time, as well as a crotchety salesman credited with the most comical scene in the entire showing.

It’s important to lean into the sometimes obvious, more cheesy aspects of this movie – all part of its charm, and perhaps even practice for leaning into those elements in real life. Separated by years, miles, and other love, the film begs the question of its namesake; are the people we encounter blissful coincidence, or is the universe constantly conspiring in our favor? Decide for yourself with this endearing favorite of mine.

“Enchanted” (2007) – Felicity Desuasido

In this half-animated, half live-action Disney princess classic, the Evil Queen sends Princess Giselle “to a place where there are no happily-ever-afters”: New York City.

Now stuck in the tough reality of adult life with no way back to her fairytale kingdom of Andalasia, Giselle, after meeting a pessimistic divorce lawyer named Robert, discovers that true love is not the perfect miracle she thought it was. As she begins to make New York her home, she learns that even though love can be messy and unexpected, it’s worth it if you’ve found the real thing.

This is a movie I always find myself coming back to. Giselle is sweet, feminine and likes to sing as all princesses do, but she is also tough, and there is a strength in her gracefulness. I’ve loved this film since I was 5 years old and I love it now at nearly 21. While Giselle learns to be tougher and navigate what love in the real world is like, her counterpart Robert learns to be softer and open his own heart.

“Enchanted” is the perfect mix of romance, humor and action, and shows that even if it’s not the way we expect, happily-ever-after will find us someday.

“How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014) -Luis Zavala

I find that “How I Met Your Mother” stands out from other shows in the romcom genre.

If “How I Met Your Mother” could be a book, it would be a valuable guide, a dictionary and a resource book towards our love life.

The cast has great chemistry, which is evident throughout the nine seasons, and that is shown very frequently. I also appreciate the show’s unique format of storytelling, constantly jumping from the present to the past. While it can be confusing at times, it’s an interesting way of explaining the overall story.

The central plot follows Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) living his ordinary life, while trying to create a connection that will ignite his love life, which is both relatable and one that allows viewers to comfortably step into his shoes. Along the way, we see Ted make friends, valuable connections and get his dream job. The show reminds us of the idea that a soulmate and love is not always straightforward and is certainly never a fairytale story. There will always be struggles, but the journey is as important as the destination. “Right place, right time” is something to keep in mind this Valentine’s Day.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003) – Emily Siekert

When asked what my favorite rom-com is, the first movie I think of is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. My mom had introduced me to this movie when I was younger, and despite being shown many other rom-coms, this movie stood out the most.

The film follows two main characters: Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) and Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey). They both end up being asked to do two different things from people they work with. Andie has to write a column about losing a guy in ten days, whereas Ben has to make a girl fall in love with him in ten days. I love this because both of their tasks are made difficult by the other, and they have no clue about the other’s intentions.

It’s a funny romantic movie that has emotional parts as well, like the scene where Andie joins Ben and his family on Staten Island. She’s then left wondering if she might be actually falling for him. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is somewhat of a twist on regular rom-coms because of each characters’ distinct goals, but it still has you rooting for them to end up together. It’s a film you can watch a million times, always leaving you feeling hopeful about love. It’s perfect for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day.

“Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) – Cindy Avila

You can never go wrong with a Nora Ephron movie. While Ephron has some other notable movies, the problem is they take place during other times of the year. For example, “When Harry Met Sally…” takes place in the fall and into New Year’s. However, “Sleepless in Seattle” takes place from Christmas time and ends on Valentine’s Day. Wouldn’t you want to watch a romcom that occurs on Valentine’s instead of leaving you nostalgic for some other season of the year?

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in this film as two hopeless romantics who are willing to go through great lengths to find each other. Hanks’ character is a recent widow who is reluctant to find love again, until his son pushes him. Although Ryan’s character is engaged, she risks her future plans to be with the person who will truly fulfill her.

With Ephron’s clever writing, great chemistry between the lead characters, fun supporting characters and a slow but rewarding build up, “Sleepless in Seattle” is sure to make you feel every emotion this Valentine’s Day.

“Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” (2013) – Trisha Ganjoo

This quintessential Bollywood rom-com, “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,” directed by Ayan Mukherji, takes audiences on an emotional and visual rollercoaster through friendship, love and self-discovery. Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor), a free-spirited party enthusiast, crosses paths with Naina (Deepika Padukone), a focused and reserved medical student, on a trip that sparks an undeniable connection.

While Kabir draws Naina into his world of spontaneity and adventure, the trip marks the beginning of a deeper bond—but their paths soon diverge, leaving the audience wanting more. Fast-forward years later, and the two reconnect at a wedding of a mutual friend, each having transformed into successful professionals. Kabir, now a travel photographer, and Naina, a doctor, rekindle their chemistry yet struggle with their diverging life goals. Their story is a heartfelt exploration of love and the courage to take risks. Ultimately, the film delivers a timeless message about balancing dreams and relationships, all while touching the audience’s hearts.

And, a Bollywood movie is incomplete without its melodic songs that pierce through one’s hearts. My favorites from the movie are: “Badtameez Dil,” “Kabira” and “Dilliwaali Girlfriend.”

“About Time” (2013) – Olivia Barnard

“About Time” puts a sci-fi twist on the classic romantic comedy. Told with charming British humor and plenty of heart, the plot follows protagonist Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) as he uses his time-traveling capabilities to win the heart of his dream girl, Mary (Rachel McAdams). Together, the couple faces the classic milestones of a lifelong love, with Tim carefully reworking a few situations once or twice.

A feel-good movie at its core, “About Time” avoids every frustrating rom-com trope. Without the drama of miscommunication or immaturity, the piece is a tribute to what it means to be family. Shining through the relatable, awkward, and infinitely endearing scenes, rich, loveable characters and sentimental writing are lessons about how to live life to the fullest and share love every day.

Heads-up: Have some tissues ready for this film, although it’s largely lighthearted, it tackles deeper themes of loss.