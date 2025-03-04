San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Green Dye Day

by Elaine Kim, Graphics ContributorMarch 4, 2025
A girl enjoys some green St. Patrick’s Day treats while ignoring other green food that is not as sweet. (Elaine Kim)
