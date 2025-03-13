San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Types of students during a Midterm

by Arielle Maliwat, Graphics ContributorMarch 13, 2025
Categories:
A collection of the types of test-takers that can be found around midterm time. (Arielle Maliwat)
Print this Story