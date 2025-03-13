Skip to Content
March 13
Types of students during a Midterm
March 13
Sergio "Checo" Pérez no estará en la parrilla de la Fórmula 1 esta temporada 2025
March 13
Sweet Sweet Revenge: Aztecs rise over Cowgirls in triple overtime to earn their spot in The Big Dance
March 13
Recap: Yellowjackets season three: Murder, sacrifice and cannibalism
March 13
Lauren Mell: SDSU student by day, nurse by night
March 13
Fearless Freshman: Naomi Panganiban rises to the moment in SDSU’s triple-overtime conference title win
March 13
A Golden formula: Cali Clark shines in Mountain West Championship game
March 12
Aztecs’ upset win against UNLV marks historic rivalry in tournament
March 12
Native Resource Center aims to uplift through education with the fifth annual Native and Indigenous Research and Arts Symposium
March 12
Student performers shine like stars at the 2025 Skull and Dagger Uncaged Festival
Types of students during a Midterm
by
Arielle Maliwat
,
Graphics Contributor
•
March 13, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
A collection of the types of test-takers that can be found around midterm time. (Arielle Maliwat)
