Burnout is real: Tips to push through the infamous mid-semester slump





As we climb the ladder of the Spring 2025 semester, many students are starting to feel themselves slipping and struggling to keep up with the relentless pace. Mid-semester burnout is hitting hard for most, dragging us down like a weight we did not see coming. Whether it be a never-ending to-do list, the lingering feeling of exhaustion or the endless pile of laundry sitting on your floor (including my own) that refuses to clean itself, the feeling is real, and something needs to be done about it.

Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the luxury of stepping away from school for a week or two to rest, even with spring break right around the corner. But this article will offer some advice, maybe even a little bit of inspiration, to help you find your way out of the hole that you might be in and find your way back to yourself.

Disclaimer: I am not a licensed professional. If you’re struggling or need serious mental support, please reach out to SDSU Counseling and Psychological Services at 619-595-5220.

Change Your Environment

It’s easy to feel like you’re running in place, stuck on the hamster wheel of life, with an endless to-do list of classes, assignments and routines. The Love Library might be great, but if you’re always studying in the exact same spot, life can start to feel like a trap– only adding another layer to your already developing burnout. Sometimes, a simple change of scenery can shake things up just enough to help you find some much needed motivation.

I would personally suggest taking your studies to a nearby coffee shop. Some of my favorites in San Diego include:

The Living Room Cafe ( El Cajon Blvd ) – Just a short walk from campus, this cafe has a cozy hometown feel and a menu full of drinks that will not disappoint.

Lestat’s Cafe (North Park) – Open 24/7 and perfect for late night cram sessions right before an exam, Lestat’s is a great option. I’d recommend trying the Irish Monkey coffee.

Public Square (La Mesa) – About a 10 minute drive from SDSU, this cafe has plenty of comfortable seating and a great variety of food options. They also get bonus points for their happy hour on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Maybe you don’t have a car to really get off campus or don’t have the time to make the trolley trek alone after class. You can still expand where you study while staying on campus.

Student Services West Terrace – This is a beautiful way to get out doors on a nice sunny day. Soaking in all the vitamin D that you can is a helpful way to combat any demotivation. Just remember to charge your devices beforehand because the outlet space is limited.

PSFA 100 – A mostly hidden study stop, PSFA 100 is a naturally lit room that has a large amount of seating. Perfect for setting up a study group or bringing friends together.

The Mediterranean Garden – This is an SDSU hidden gem, complete with a foundation, graded field and benches. Even if you just need a moment to relax and collect yourself this space has a lot of quietness to offer.

Prioritize Your Health

When you are feeling drained and overwhelmed, working out is probably the last thing that you want to do. But trust me, movement can actually be very beneficial– nothing clears the mind like a flow of endorphins.

This doesn’t mean that you have to pressure yourself into running a marathon. Even a simple walk by yourself or with a friend can work wonders. If you feel like you need a more structured fitness class, the ARC offers a wide variety of group classes that can help you to remain active, while also making some new friends along the way. You can check out the schedule here!

In relation to food, eating well will directly correlate to the way that you feel. Find ways to coordinate healthy eating into your daily life and fuel your body properly. Finding the time once a week to invest in meal prepping can also be a great way to feel like your week is less chaotic.

If you are struggling with food insecurity or are on a tight budget, SDSU has resources that can help. The Aztec Food Pantry, open to all students, provides essential resources—learn more here. For additional food assistance, check out more free resources here.

Set Realistic Goals

You do not have to conquer the entire world in one day. One of the fastest ways to achieve burnout is taking on too much at once.

Personally, I have found it helpful to write all of my goals down, whether it’s in a notebook, in your Google Calendar or in an app like Notion. All of these applications can help break things down into more manageable pieces for you.

When you have a million tasks floating around in your head, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. Keeping track of them in a more structured way can bring clarity and help reduce anxiety. Writing things down can help you feel more in control.

Check In With Yourself

College is a time to dive deeper into self-exploration not just academically, but personally as well. If you feel like something in your life is no longer serving you, it is okay to make a change. Things like switching majors, dropping a class or revelations about your friendships and relationships can be terrifying, but sometimes are exactly what you need to move forward.

While you are in school, it is important to make sure that you have enough space for happiness. Find clubs that align with your interests and passions, but at the same time, don’t be afraid to gain some new experiences. Without even trying, you might discover a new area of interest along the way.

Assess Your Life as a Whole

During a burnout, it’s important to take a step back and look at your life as a whole. Write all of your thoughts down to help sort them out and understand why you’re feeling this way. Identify what lifts you up and what weighs you down. Sometimes, even just small adjustments can fully impact the way that you feel.

Know That You Are Not Alone

If you are struggling with burnout, it’s important to know that you are not alone (trust me there is a reason that this article exists). Feeling like you are stuck in quicksand and can’t get out as the middle of the semester approaches is actually a lot more common than you think. But there are ways to overcome this feeling. Campus resources, small lifestyle changes and self care should be your best friend this spring.

Take everything one day at a time. Give yourself grace. And always remember: everything that you need is already within you now.