Invisible disabilities and the struggles of thriving in a university setting





Editor’s note: One person interviewed for this piece is affiliated with The Daily Aztec

Although around 10% of disabled Americans have an invisible disability, these types of conditions, and what it means to have one, are not as widely talked about as they should be.

Conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, lupus and arthritis can fall under this category due to the fact that they may not manifest in ways that allow others to pick up on them. These conditions are often debilitating despite being easy to overlook from the outside.

“It’s mentally draining, a lot of times, living in a world that wasn’t created for you,”said Amisa Charles, who is a lecturer at San Diego State University.

For SDSU students and faculty who experience this type of condition, the fast-paced university lifestyle and atmosphere can be difficult to thrive in on a daily basis.

While people with all disabilities constantly face inaccessibility in society, another stress is feeling the need to explain themselves in order to be seen as deserving of accommodations. Without the inside knowledge of what a person is going through, it is not uncommon for people with invisible disabilities to be written off as lazy or unmotivated.

“I want to be the type of person that gets up early and gets things done, like going to the gym, but my disability often prevents that.” said Mikayla Delleney, a third year journalism and advertising student.

Many invisible disabilities entail flare-ups that may cause symptoms to become debilitating while continuing to maintain the outward appearance that nothing is wrong.

There are things that people may do to mitigate these flare-ups such as limiting unnecessary movement and eating healthy, both of which can be difficult on campus.

“It would be nice to have more healthy food options at the food court. There aren’t a lot of gluten free options,” Delleney said regarding the limited choices—mainly fast food—available on campus.

It is these kinds of highly processed, fried, and greasy foods that are often inflammatory to various conditions. Inconveniently, in order to steer away from these foods, some students may have no choice but to pack meals and snacks from home every day.

Parking at SDSU is notoriously bad for everyone but is even worse for disabled students and staff who must compete for the limited handicap parking spaces in parking lots that are already far from the center of campus.

“I’m running late because I can’t find a parking spot that’s close enough that I can be assured that at the end of the day I can get to my car safely and without draining myself,” added Charles.

In addition to managing symptoms, it is important for disabled students to be able to find community on campus.

Marlene Razon, the project advisor with Student Disability Services, would like to see an SDS community center created to help foster these kinds of connections on campus. She points out the women’s, pride, and Latinx resource centers, which allow students to feel safe and seen by their peers, as inspiration for what an SDS center could potentially look like.

Razon said, “Building that community can help other students feel comfortable coming into [SDS] and potentially connecting with other students that may have similar backgrounds.”

The importance of respecting the lives and experiences of all people cannot be emphasized enough, and it is important to create accessible spaces to accommodate everyone who may need or want them. Patience is also invaluable in order to foster a more inclusive, functional environment.





