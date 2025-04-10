SDSU confirms four international students have had student visas revoked





In a statement to students and faculty, SDSU President Adela de la Torre announced that as of April 10, four international students have had their F-1 international student visas revoked and their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records terminated.

The first instance of a revoked visa was confirmed by the university on April 7. SDSU said that they were not informed of the decision in advance.

Currently, there are 48 students in the CSU system who have had their visas revoked.

Additionally, the statement from the university detailed that SDSU did not receive prior notice from the federal government about the international students’ visas, nor was the university “aware of any federal law enforcement activity on our campus intended to target any student, faculty or staff member.”

F-1 Visas allow international students to attend a university or college in the United States, while Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records are used to report international student records and provide forms to international students to obtain F-visa status.

Earlier this week, five students from the University of California, San Diego had their student visas revoked, and one was deported adding to the national total of over 300 students who have had visas revoked, according to CNN.

In the statement from the president’s office, de la Torre emphasized that the university is “committed to protecting the rights, privacy and safety of every member of our community – regardless of immigration or citizenship status.”

The university is currently in touch with all four students and “are providing resources so that they may address their visa issues,” according to the statement.

For students and faculty who have questions or need support, the University provided links to contact the International Student Center, Student Affairs and Campus Diversity resource center team members and Faculty Advancement, as well as suggested regularly checking SDSU’s Federal Updates page.