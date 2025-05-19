San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Leon Thomas, Vacations, Jalen Ngonda and rising stars send Wonderfront 2025 off in style

Sunday’s closing day blended vintage sounds with an indie charm, followed by an unexpected Freddie Gibbs feature
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor May 19, 2025
Roman Aguilar
Performing at Hazy Stage by Sierra Nevada, Leon Thomas sings to the crowd during Wonderfront Day Three on May 18.

By Sunday afternoon, there was a subtle shift in the breeze over San Diego’s bayfront—the kind of calm that comes only after two days of dancing and soaking in rain. But Wonderfront 2025 wasn’t winding down; it was coasting into its final day on a cool wave of soul, indie rock, and garage grit. From vintage falsettos to guitar duels and the festival’s most electric crowd moment, Day Three didn’t just end the weekend—it etched its own chapter into the Wonderfront legacy.

Jalen Ngonda belts out his falsetto voice to the crowd at Hazy Stage during Wonderfront Day Three on May 18. (Isabella Biunno)

Jalen Ngonda Opens with Falsetto and Flashbacks

As crowds trickled through the gates, they were met with the smooth sound of Jalen Ngonda, who brought vintage soul into the present like a time traveler with perfect pitch. On the Hazy Stage, dressed in timeless cool and armed with nothing but his voice and a sleepy smile, Ngonda eased the crowd into the day with velvet renditions of “Don’t You Remember,” “What a Difference,” and “Anyone in Love.”

“San Diego’s nice,” he said, laughing through a yawn from a long night prior. But whatever tiredness lingered melted away as he floated through falsetto notes and called out to the crowd with a playful, “I was wondering if you’re feeling hot?” By the time he hit the call-and-response chorus of “Give me another day,” fans were swaying and singing along like it was 1968. Ngonda finished his set with “Illusions” before closing on his breakout hit “If You Don’t Want My Love”—a modern classic that echoed off the bay.

Vacations lead singer Campbell Burns sings to the crowd at Hazy Stage by Sierra Nevada during Wonderfront Day Two on May 18 Photo by Isabella Biunno (Isabella Biunno)

Vacations Let the Vibes Breathe

By mid-afternoon, the haze turned horizontal as indie dreamers Vacations took the Hazy Stage with a lo-fi breeze and zero urgency. After performing at Utah’s Kilby Block Party just a day prior, the Australian quartet seemed unfazed by jet lag—or anything else, really. Their set felt like a long exhale, as audience members lay on the grass, heads bobbing gently in time to “Relax,” “Telephones,” and “Moving Out.”

They leaned into their 2024 album No Place Like Home while sprinkling in fan favorites like “Honey,” “Young,” and “Home,” each delivered with melodic warmth and loose, jangly charm. “You’re so handsome, San Diego,” Campbell Burns quipped, grinning at the crowd. The feeling was mutual. In a weekend filled with flash and noise, Vacations gave Wonderfront one last moment to just drift.

Benches lead singer Anson Kelley trades guitar riffs with guitarist Evan Ojeda during Wonderfront Day Three on May 18. (Roman Aguilar)

Benches Bring the Garage to the Bay

If Sunday had a sonic gear shift, it was when San Diego’s Benches plugged in and turned it up at the Harbor Club Stage. Gritty, loud and unapologetically local, the band arrived with guitar tones rough enough to sand the pier and a stage presence that made passersby take a second look.

Lead singer Anson Kelley and guitarist Evan Ojeda traded riffs like verbal jabs, while drummer Ethan Bowers and bassist Charlie Baird kept things locked in. From “Monodrama” to “Angry Lizard Noise,” Benches turned their set into a high-octane garage rock session. The crowd howled, but the band didn’t miss a beat. By the time they launched into “Violent” and “It Doesn’t Have to Change,” the set had become a victory lap for the hometown heroes.

Leon Thomas smiles on while he plays guitar during Wonderfront Day Three on May 18. (Roman Aguilar)

Leon Thomas Brings the Crowd—and the Chaos

And then there was Leon Thomas.

Taking the Hazy Stage just before sunset, Thomas drew what might’ve been the biggest crowd of the weekend to that side of the festival. Security guards waved fans forward as bodies packed shoulder to shoulder, all standing, no grass lounging here. “San Diego, y’all can sing—I f*ck with that,” Thomas beamed, energy radiating.

His blend of R&B, hip-hop, and surprise rock elements exploded onstage, from crowd-hyping callouts (“If you’re still with me, say hell yeah!”) to his unexpectedly soulful guitar licks. But the night’s biggest moment came when he teased a guest and brought out Freddie Gibbs, fresh off his own Friday performance. The crowd erupted. Gibbs dropped a slick verse on “MUTT” while Thomas vibed beside him, eyes gleaming. The duo shared the stage like longtime collaborators, and Thomas even jumped down to sing with the front row, making the set feel both monumental and intimate.

By the end, people weren’t just clapping—they were stunned, glowing, and already nostalgic for what they’d just witnessed.

As the lights dimmed and the waterfront exhaled one last time, Wonderfront 2025 didn’t feel like a festival wrapping up—it felt like a love letter sealed with sound. Sunday didn’t try to outshine Friday or out-sing Saturday. It carved its own space: part soulful prelude, part backyard jam session, part unexpected finale with a legend in the making.

From Jalen’s falsetto to Leon’s mic drop, the final day of Wonderfront reminded us that the best moments in music are often the ones you don’t see coming.

