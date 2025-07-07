NFL Mascot Salary: Scoring More Than Your Typical Payday

Salaries Behind the Suits





When we talk NFL salaries, it’s usually about quarterbacks, not someone dancing in a foam suit. But behind every touchdown celebration and timeout hype-up, there’s a mascot making real money to keep the crowd fired up.

Yes, the NFL mascot salary might not rival Patrick Mahomes’, but it’s definitely not peanuts either.

Do Mascots Make Good Money?

Surprisingly, yes. The average salary for NFL mascots is between $40,000 and $60,000 a year, depending on experience, market size, and how busy they are during the offseason.

But some mascots go well beyond that range. Take Miles, the Denver Broncos’ prancing horse. He’s sitting at the top of the mountain with a whopping $85,000 a year, giving him the highest NFL mascot salary right now. Rowdy of the Dallas Cowboys is not far behind, reportedly banking around $65K annually.

These folks aren’t just goofing off for three hours on Sundays. NFL mascots work at community events, pop into schools, film promos, and even show up for charity golf tournaments. And yes, those awkward birthday party appearances? Still part of the gig.

Do They Get Super Bowl Rings?

Believe it or not, sometimes they do.

It’s not a guarantee, and it varies from team to team, but some organizations have been generous enough to reward their mascots with Super Bowl rings after a championship win. Granted, they’re probably not encrusted with quite as many diamonds as Tom Brady’s, but it’s still a cool nod to the hard work mascots put in all year long.

Honestly, considering how much sweat they pour into those bulky costumes, they’ve earned it.

Not Every Team Has a Furry Friend

It may come as a surprise, but four NFL teams have no mascot at all. The New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers all skip the sideline shenanigans.

Why? Some of it comes down to tradition. The Packers, for example, lean heavily on their legacy and legendary fan base (shoutout to the Cheeseheads). Others might feel like a mascot doesn’t quite fit their brand.

Still, for the other 28 teams, having a mascot is a big part of the fan experience and a solid paycheck for the performer inside the suit.

More Than Just a Silly Suit

Let’s not sugarcoat it: being a mascot is tough. You’re running around in a heavy costume, jumping, dancing, flipping, and sweating buckets, all while trying to stay in character. It takes athleticism, endurance, and a big personality to thrive in that role.

Many NFL mascots come from gymnastics, dance, or performance backgrounds. Some even work the role full-time, especially in larger markets where appearances and sponsorships add up to boost the NFL mascot’s salary per year even more.

And no, there’s no air conditioning in those suits. At least, not yet.

Bottom Line: Is It Worth It?

If you love performing, don’t mind working weekends, and can survive inside a furry heat-trap while keeping a smile on your face (even if no one sees it), being an NFL mascot might be the dream job you never considered. But don’t be fooled; it is a highly sought-after job requiring a lot of talent and a high fitness level.

The NFL mascot salary proves there’s more than one way to make it in pro football. It might not come with fantasy football fame, but it does come with fans, a decent paycheck, and maybe even a Super Bowl ring if the stars align.

And hey, if you're wondering how your team stacks up this weekend, take a peek at the NFL's latest lines and follow the real action. Just don't forget to give the mascot some love, they're earning it.