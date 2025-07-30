Review: I herald “Fantastic Four: First Steps” as THE Marvel movie of the year





Following 20 years since the release of the original film, Marvel’s first family has launched into the MCU with “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Set in a 1960s retro-futuristic world, this film follows Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, played by Pedro Pascal, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, played by Vanessa Kirby, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, played by Joseph Quinn and Ben Grimm/The Thing, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, collectively known as the “Fantastic Four.”

The movie begins with a series of flashbacks that briefly explore the origin of their powers and other challenges they faced along the way. Early on, it’s revealed that Sue and Reed are expecting their first child together.

Just as their future starts to look hopeful, the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, arrives heralding the arrival of Galactus, a space god who devours entire planets, played by Ralph Ineson.

The film explores multiple topics, including motherhood, family, and sacrifice, while maintaining a light-hearted tone with comical moments between the characters. These comedic moments did a fantastic job at showing the chemistry they had as a family, as well as bringing realness and humanity to the characters.

Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach deliver a comic-accurate portrayal of Reed Richards and Ben Grimm, capturing their longstanding friendship and the trust they have in one another.

The audience got to see a different side to Johnny Storm as Joseph Quinn portrayed him as more than just a womanizer. The film showed a more driven, underdog side to Johnny, while keeping the familiarity of his humor and charm.

Vanessa Kirby’s portrayal of Sue Storm was the highlight of the entire movie. She brought the raw emotions of playing a character who had to balance the responsibilities of a mother and the responsibilities of being one of Earth’s protectors. Kirby had the most heartfelt and well-written scenes of the film, which ultimately became the core of the story.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is a fun, action-packed and heartwarming film that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.