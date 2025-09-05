Could a $25 minimum wage reshape San Diego’s hospitality industry?





If passed, the ordinance would apply to workers in San Diego’s tourism sector, including hotel employees, janitorial staff at event centers and workers at major entertainment venues.

The debate arrives as San Diego’s summer tourism season, a cornerstone of the local economy, has ended, leaving both workers and businesses reflecting on the lessons of a busy travel period.

Critics argue that the policy singles out one industry and may have unintended consequences for workers it aims to protect.

Carl Winston, director of the L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at SDSU, explained how targeting a single industry with such a significant wage increase could destabilize the local job market.

Winston explained that hotel jobs are often entry-level positions filled by students and individuals new to the workforce, and a steep wage hike could make it harder for them to compete for these jobs.

“If hotels have to pay $25 an hour, they’re going to expect more in return,” Winston said, noting that employers may prefer candidates with prior experience, potentially locking out college students looking for part-time work.

Acacia Bartel, a third-year hospitality major at SDSU, has worked in various roles within the industry, from a busser at age 16 to a front desk agent at the Estancia La Jolla.

With a background that includes experience at Hilton’s waterfront concierge in Huntington Beach, Bartel believes that raising the minimum wage would have a positive impact on the industry.

“I think it would make people more inclined to work in hospitality,” Bartel explains. “Working with people is hard, but it’s something you do if you like it.”

For Bartel, the hospitality industry is not just about providing services but also about empathy and ensuring customer satisfaction. She feels the work often goes unrecognized, making the $25 wage a much-needed step forward for workers who frequently put in long hours.

Moreover, Bartel points out that some hotel chains, such as Omni and Marriott, are already paying higher wages for front desk positions and internships.

“Some major brands are already paying $26 or $27 per hour for front desk jobs, especially for internships,” Bartel said. “That would definitely entice me to apply, but I already have a job.”

In a city like San Diego, where the cost of living is high, Bartel believes a wage increase would help workers meet their living expenses.

Another SDSU student, Ryann Carr, who is also a senior studying meetings and events, brought a more cautious perspective. With a background in culinary arts and current work experience in both restaurant kitchens and hotels, he expressed concern that the wage hike might backfire.

“There’s a chance it’ll make the industry more appealing,” Carr said, “but I’m also worried it’ll shrink the job market. If employers have to pay more, they might hire fewer people or become more selective, which hurts students trying to get their foot in the door.”

He added that the cost may ultimately fall on consumers. “I see three outcomes: some employers absorb the costs and improve training, some cut staff, and others pass the costs to customers, which could reduce tourism.”

As San Diego’s tourism economy rebounds post-pandemic, the debate over fair compensation in a high-cost city is likely to intensify. Whether the $25 wage leads to a stronger, more stable workforce or forces difficult trade-offs remains to be seen.

As the discussion over wage increases continues, it’s clear that the hospitality and tourism sectors in San Diego are at a crossroads.

With rising costs of living and a growing demand for fair wages, the question remains: Will a $25 minimum wage for hospitality workers pave the way for a more sustainable and attractive career path, or will it create new challenges for both businesses and employees?

The answer may depend on how well the industry adapts to the changing economic landscape.