San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Editorial Cartoon: Parking Trouble

by Arielle Maliwat, Graphics ContributorSeptember 9, 2025
Categories:
Depiction of the parking troubles caused by overenrollement and the recent closure of P11, P6B and P16 Parking Lots. (Arielle Maliwat)
Print this Story