September 9
Editorial Cartoon: Parking Trouble
September 9
San Diego Wave retira el número 13 de Alex Morgan y rinde homenaje a una leyenda
September 8
Alex Morgan’s No. 13 jersey retired as San Diego Wave honors a legend
September 7
Aztecs outshoot but fall short in 2-0 setback to Santa Clara
September 7
Siéntese con la presidenta Adela de la Torre
September 7
“Enjoy the process”: USD’s top-ranked tennis player Oliver Tarvet displays humility after near-perfect junior season
September 7
The rise of body horror and what it means for the future of the horror genre
September 6
Sit down with President Adela de la Torre
September 5
Could a $25 minimum wage reshape San Diego’s hospitality industry?
September 4
Review: Stephen King’s “The Long Walk” is a tragically beautiful, masterfully made film that I never want to see again
Editorial Cartoon: Parking Trouble
by
Arielle Maliwat
,
Graphics Contributor
•
September 9, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
Showcase
Depiction of the parking troubles caused by overenrollement and the recent closure of P11, P6B and P16 Parking Lots. (Arielle Maliwat)
