Aztecs stun Cal with 34-0 statement, first Power Five shutout in 50 years





The California Golden Bears entered Snapdragon Stadium 3-0, averaging 32 points per game, but they left with a 34-0 loss to head coach Sean Lewis and the Aztecs.

The beatdown is by far the biggest win in Lewis’s tenure in San Diego and it came with some history. San Diego State had gone 50 years without a shutout against a Power Five school until Saturday night. The shutout is Cal’s first since 2019 as well.

San Diego State entered the game as heavy underdogs, but the defense made sure to correct the narrative. Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s unit scored 14 of the Aztecs’ 34 points in the victory. Head coach Sean Lewis touched on the unit’s production, mentioning how “They played with confidence (and) they played fast.”

The unit’s confidence was only boosted after the Aztecs’ first defensive drive. Cal methodically marched 75 yards downfield to the one-yard line. The drive included two Golden Bear fourth-down conversions, but their last attempt was not as successful. SDSU forced a pass breakup in the endzone on fourth and goal from the one to earn their first statement stop of the game.

The scoreboard stalemate was soon shattered by the Aztecs in the early goings of the second quarter. It began with an 80-yard bomb from quarterback Jayden Denegal to wide receiver Jordan Naiper and ended with Naiper scampering into the end zone for a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Napier would finish the game with a career high 9 catches for 154 yards. Lewis attributed the receiver’s career game to his intense work ethic, describing him as “an unbelievable young man that hasn’t been given anything in his whole life.”

San Diego State’s defense continued to dominate Cal’s offense as Gabriel Plascencia extended his 14-straight field goal streak, leading to a 13-0 halftime lead. The lead was also thanks in large part to their pummeling pass rush. SDSU was constantly in freshman Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s way. The young quarterback was a point of emphasis for the SDSU defense entering the game.

On an individual level, McDougle most definitely made himself known. The safety found himself wherever the ball was all night long. His ball-hawking helped him pick up a key scoop-and-score fumble recovery early in the third quarter to give the Aztecs a 20-0 lead.

The scoop and score put Cal up against the wall entering the latter half of the game. Instead of easing up, the SDSU defense continued to put the pressure on. Cal was marching one drive after their back-breaking fumble, but the Aztecs did not slip. Instead, cornerback Chris Johnson baited the Golden Bears’ freshman quarterback into throwing a lob towards the right corner of the endzone before jumping the pass and sprinting 97 yards to the endzone, making it 27-0 Aztecs.

Cal would get the ball back and run just three plays before the Aztecs pounced yet again. This time, it was safety Dalesean Staley. When asked about the defensive mindset entering the matchup, safety Dwayne McDougle called back to the Aztecs’ underdog status outright, saying, “Before the game, I brought up all the people from California, they passed up on us.” The chip on McDougle’s shoulder morphed into him telling his teammates, “We got to hunt.” Hunt they did, three total turnovers and a complete game shutout is no sorry haul.

Even with the 27-0 lead, SDSU’s offense joined in on the fun. Their first drive of the fourth quarter saw them march down the field with efficiency, capped with a Lucky Sutton rushing touchdown, making the score 34-0.

The offensive efficiency and defensive aggressiveness were the keys to the game, but coaches and players alike mentioned the importance and value of the home crowd in the night’s triumphs. Napier gave a simple “for sure” when asked if Saturday night was the loudest he had ever heard at Snapdragon Stadium. Coach Lewis gave a direct example when questioned, referring to “one series where we got two false starts back to backs, that’s the fans.”

The Cal win stands as a major culture-shaping victory and a shining example of Coach Lewis’s plans unfolding. McDougle himself recalled how, at the start of the season, the coaching staff “overemphasized building and connecting,” mentioning how the team “wanted to be as one” before finally proclaiming “we grew as a team 100 percent.” The proof is in the pudding. The Aztecs will seek to hold on to this huge win’s momentum entering a matchup on Sep. 27 with Northern Illinois.