New season, new identity: SDSU women’s golf is tasked with facing the duality of youth in college sports





Most teams lose track of themselves, or even their season, because of a lack of experience and familiarity with the jagged path of high-level competition. Without a solid, seasoned group of leaders, a long and treacherous season can wear on a team; San Diego State women’s golf is not exempt from falling victim to this trend.

Similar to last season, the Aztecs only have one senior on this year’s team. Stephanie Barbaglia is the lone fourth-year this season, but, because she has been on the Mesa for the entirety of her collegiate career, she brings a sense of calm to the storm. Barbaglia’s firm relationship with head coach Lauren Dobashi, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, is an integral part of the team’s identity.

“[We] get along really well,” said Barbaglia. “[Dobashi] was the coach that recruited me, so I have known her for about four years. We have bonded [during that time].”

“I think any relationship with student athletes grows over time, and I think there is a trust we have built,” said Dobashi. “[Stephanie] is definitely [one of the players] I go to check in [with]; she usually has a pretty good pulse on the team.”

The trust built between Barbaglia and Dobashi is just one of the multiple factors that persuaded the Aztecs’ lone senior to stay in San Diego for her final season. Like Barbaglia, every player from last year’s squad who had eligibility returned for the 2025-26 season.

As the transfer portal has become more prevalent in college sports, the fact that SDSU has nearly the same roster as last season is a significant feather in Dobashi’s cap. Other than the beautiful San Diego weather and top-notch golf practice facilities in San Diego’s North County, the Aztecs’ team culture and camaraderie play a key role in their success.

“I think it comes down to getting to know each other as a team,” Dobashi explained. “Golf is an individual sport, so what we try and create is a team culture where [the players] are all rooting for each other, but the way they get better is to also beat each other. It comes down to getting to know each other off the golf course, [too].”

SDSU women’s golf and their attractive team culture landed “North Dakota’s best golfer last year,” according to Ben Pearson, assistant communications director for the Aztecs. Kylie Warner was her team’s top finisher in six of their eight competitions and also recorded four top-10 finishes last season for the Fighting Hawks.

The next and final addition the Aztecs made this offseason was signing freshman Manon Martin from France.

The relative lack of offseason movement encourages the players who stayed to step up and post low rounds. The two returning Aztecs who have the highest expectations for this year’s season are sophomore Kylie Phi and junior Ema Narita.

Phi was a three-time Mountain West Freshman of the Week this past season and started in all 11 tournaments, as well. Since SDSU’s schedule is partially similar to their regimen from this past year, Phi’s enhanced course knowledge should play a vital role for her team in the upcoming competitions.

Narita has competed in each of the last two Mountain West Championships, placing within the top 20 both times (T-15 in 2024 and T-18 in 2025). Like Phi, Narita also started in all 11 tournaments last year and had the second-best stroke average (74.35), being topped only by Barbaglia.

Both Phi and Narita’s individual games are major advantages, but Barbaglia emphasized the fact that all of her teammates pick one another up by giving the task at hand everything they have, day in and day out.

“All of my teammates know that golf is golf, sometimes stuff happens,” said Barbaglia. “If I don’t perform, it is obviously not great, but I think we all have the understanding that whatever happens, happens; as long as we are all trying our best and working hard, there really is no other pressure.”

The fall season in college golf allows a team to gel together and gain crucial experience for the spring season. As Dobashi says, “You don’t get better without experience.”

In mid-September, the Aztecs teed it up at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington. Despite placing 12th in the team competition at the Leadership and Golf Invitational, there were plenty of positives drawn from the tournament. The tandem of Phi and Narita placed in the top half of the individual field (T-40, +11 and T-14, +3, respectively).

Martin also got her first taste of collegiate competition, enabling her to obtain the aforementioned and all-important experience that Dobashi referenced.

In addition to experience, Dobashi also mentioned that pressure and the postseason are at the forefront of her mind, hoping that her young team can acquaint itself with both.

“The more we can get [younger players] in the lineups, put them under pressure and have them practicing and playing with that pressure, the better we are going to be in the long run,” said an advantageous Dobashi. “[I expect] that we get better and see ourselves in the postseason.”

Seemingly, Dobashi, Stephanie and the rest of the SDSU women’s golf team have a plan to combat their lack of seniority: rely on their deep-rooted bond and push each other to improve. The youthful Aztecs are not fearful; they are fearless, taking each day, practice and tournament as a learning experience and an opportunity to compete.

SDSU women’s golf travels next to Corvallis, Oregon, to compete in The Molly Collegiate Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club. The tournament begins on Sept. 29 and concludes on Sept. 30.