The best spots to explore on the San Diego MTS Trolley





San Diegans should mark their calendars for Oct. 1, the city’s annual Free Ride Day.

All MTS trolleys and buses and the NCTD COASTER, SPRINTER and BREEZE will be free to ride.

This is your chance to hop on board, whether you’ve never scanned your PRONTO QR code or you’re a seasoned rider.

Since its first run in 1981, the San Diego Trolley has grown to include more than 62 stations, connecting neighborhoods, campuses, cultural hubs and shopping centers. Paired with the bus network, it can take you almost anywhere in the county.

Trolley cars are identified by the last stop of the line. The Green Line goes East and is marked “El Cajon.” When going Southwest, trolleys are marked “12th & Imperial.” Map apps can be helpful, but are not perfect and can be slow when cell reception is low. Learning the system will help you find your way home.

Green Line Highlights

Fashion Valley – This shopping and entertainment hub includes Silverlake Ramen, True Food Kitchen and AMC Theatres.

Old Town – Explore San Diego’s roots with the Kumeyaay Interpretive Center, historic museums and Old Town State Historic Park.

County Center / Little Italy – Visitors can walk to Seaport Village, the Maritime Museum or grab a treat at Donut Bar or Miracle Potion Café.

Santa Fe Depot – Visitors can catch the Coronado Ferry for a quick getaway to the Hotel Del Coronado, full of Victorian history and beachside boardwalks.

Gaslamp Quarter – Petco Park, the Convention Center, Now or Never Comics, the Museum of Illusions, WNDR Museum and IZOLA bakery are just some of the endless nightlife options.

Blue Line Highlights

Executive Drive – Din Tai Fung, Ramen Nagi, the speakeasy-style Raised by Wolves and more can be found at Westfield UTC Shopping Center.

UCSD – This stop provides access to Epstein Amphitheater and campus cultural events. A 1.7 mile walk or a short ride share can also take you to Torrey Pines public beach.

Barrio Logan – Visitors can see Chicano Park murals, Bread & Salt gallery and Provecho Coffee.

San Ysidro – This stop has border-town arts and culture at The FRONT Arte Cultura.

To ensure a smooth Free Ride Day, riders should plan ahead for transfers and connections. If you miss the last trolley, hire a rideshare or call a friend. Be sure to wear comfy shoes, as you’ll want to explore on foot. And finally, stay aware in busy transfer stations and keep your belongings close.

Free Ride Day is your ticket to experience San Diego in motion. From cultural landmarks and hidden cafés to coastal breezes and shopping sprees, the trolley can take you there. On Oct. 1, step on board and see where the rails lead.

More information can be found on the SDSU Green Line Guide and MTS schedules can be found here.