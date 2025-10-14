Editorial Cartoon: Waitlisted for eternity

Kevin Racz is a Graphic Design Major born and raised in San Diego. After transferring to SDSU from Grossmont Community College, he joined The Daily Aztec’s graphics team in 2024 eager to collaborate with fellow creatives. His works have covered a varied range of topics including pop culture, national politics, and campus life. He is thrilled to contribute his skills to The Daily Aztec and the SDSU student body community as a whole. In the future, he hopes to continue applying his art and design expertise towards other community-oriented efforts. When he’s not drafting new graphics for the paper, he might be found hiking the rolling hills of Mission Trails.