Editorial Cartoon: Why 2 week trial periods for classes suck

Arielle is a San Diego native and in her third year at SDSU as a Chemistry major with a minor in Art. In between all of her assignments, she loves making time for herself to be creative. She joined the DA as a graphics contributor to fulfill that artistic need. Since then, she has enjoyed being part of the team while pursuing her degree. While she plans on becoming a forensic scientist after her time at SDSU, she wants to keep creating as much as she can. In her free time, she mainly does mixed media art, involving drawing, painting, and collage. Outside of school, she loves horror movies, animation, sketch comedy, and fruit.