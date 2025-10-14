San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Editorial Cartoon: The last minute discussion post

by Isabella Hodges, Graphics EditorOctober 14, 2025
Ladies get ready for a night out but one exclaims she needs to finish a discussion post and two responses. (Isabella Hodges)
